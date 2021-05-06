Virginia Arts Festival announces the return of Williamsburg Live - three starlit nights of music! Friday, June 18 features Grammy-winning, genre-jumping mandolinist Chris Thile; Saturday, June 19 is headlined by multi-instrumentalist, former member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops Leyla McCalla; and the Festival rounds out on Sunday, June 20 with Americana Music Award winning artists The Lone Bellow. Tickets are on sale now at vafest.org or by calling 757-282-2822.
Williamsburg Live offers indelible musical memories, made by the light of the moon in the heart of historic Williamsburg, Virginia. As the summer breezes blow and the stars come out, fans enjoy inspired local food and wine and craft beers—then settle in for performances by some of today’s most compelling artists. The unique setting affords many opportunities to explore centuries of history and enjoy the region’s unique shopping and award-winning dining.
Chris Thile
Friday, June 18, 7:30 PM
MacArthur Fellow and Grammy Award-winning mandolinist, singer, songwriter Chris Thile, who the Guardian calls "that rare being: an all-round musician who can settle into any style, from bluegrass to classical,” and NPR calls a "genre-defying musical genius," is a founding member of the critically acclaimed bands Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek. For four years, Thile hosted public radio favorite Live from Here with Chris Thile (formerly known as A Prairie Home Companion). With his broad outlook, Thile creates a distinctly American canon and a new musical aesthetic for performers and audiences alike, giving the listener “one joyous arc, with the linear melody and vertical harmony blurring into a single web of gossamer beauty” (New York Times). Most recently, Chris recorded Laysongs, out June 4, 2021 on Nonesuch. The album is his first truly solo album: just Thile, his voice, and his mandolin, on new recordings of six original songs and three covers, all of which contextualize and banter with his ideas about spirituality. Recorded in a converted upstate New York church during the pandemic, Laysongs’ centerpiece is the three-part “Salt (in the Wounds) of the Earth,” which was inspired by C.S. Lewis’s The Screwtape Letters.
Leyla McCalla
Saturday, June 19, 7:30 PM
Leyla McCalla finds inspiration from her past and present, from her Haitian heritage, to living in New Orleans, to growing up on the streets in Brooklyn, this bilingual multi-instrumentalist and singer creates a distinctive sound that reflects the union of her roots and experience. She rose to fame during her two years as cellist of the Grammy-winning African-American string band, the Carolina Chocolate Drops, alongside bandmates Rhiannon Giddens and Dom Flemons, before leaving the group in 2013 to pursue her solo career. She collaborated with Giddens, Amythyst Kiah and Allison Russell on Songs of Our Native Daughters, a stunning reinvention of slave narratives. Deeply researched, beautifully performed, McCalla’s “magnificently transparent music holds tidings of family, memory, solitude…her voice is disarmingly natural, and her settings are elegantly succinct” (The New York Times).
The Lone Bellow
Sunday, June 20, 7:30 PM
When this “Nashville by way of Brooklyn” band released their first album in 2013, fans signed on and critics sang their praises; People Magazine placed it in their Top 10 Albums of the year, along with many other publications, and Entertainment Weekly called it “one of the top reasons to love country music.” The Americana Music Award-winning group released their latest album Half Moon Light in 2020 to rave reviews; NPR said, “The Lone Bellow makes music that feels like it’s welcoming you in – like the band members are opening their arms and inviting you to join their family with sing-along choruses, hand-clapping rhythms and melodies that somehow sound familiar even on a first listen.” Settle in for this Sunday night show and savor “songs that are meant to comfort and bring light.”
Make it a weekend, with soft summer nights of great music, and days filled with adventure! Stroll through more than three hundred years of history in Colonial Williamsburg, sip your way through acclaimed wineries, breweries and distilleries, sample shopping that ranges from bargain-packed outlets to unique boutiques, and get your fill of thrills with a day at Busch Gardens and Water Country USA. Colonial Williamsburg Hotels offer special Williamsburg Live hotel packages to make your stay relaxing and affordable. Visit colonialwilliamsburghotels.com or call 1-877-568-8225 for more information.
