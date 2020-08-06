NORFOLK
The Virginia Zoo partners with both the YMCA of South Hampton Roads and the YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas to swap members during the month of August.
More than 60,000 YMCA members will enjoy free, unlimited admission to the Virginia Zoo during August, plus 10 percent discounts in the gift shop and food service locations. Not valid for special events and education programs.
Members of the Virginia Zoo can visit any of the 22 YMCA of South Hampton Roads locations or 14 YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas locations in August to enjoy a safe place to exercise with state-of-the-art fitness equipment, indoor and outdoor pools, group fitness classes, and child care while you work out. Pre-registration is required for pools and fitness classes, but not to visit the Y. Zoo members can also take advantage of discounted member pricing on programs such as personal training and summer camp in the month of August.
Zoo members show their valid Virginia Zoo membership card, photo ID and complete a guest waiver form upon visiting any YMCA of South Hampton Roads or YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas location. Y members will reserve timed tickets before they arrive at the Zoo and will need to show a valid YMCA membership card and email confirmation. For more information, visit ymcashr.org/zoo-swap.
YMCA members who join the Virginia Zoo during the month of August can take advantage of two extra months – free – on a Virginia Zoo membership. Zoo members who join the Y in August or September will pay no joining fee, a savings up to $100.
Both the Zoo and the Ys have modified operations due to the current covid-19 health crisis. Expect occupancy restrictions, limited access to certain programs or exhibits, and safety guidelines for visitors. Please visit the respective websites before scheduling your visit for further details.
About the Virginia Zoo
The Virginia Zoo, located in Norfolk, Virginia, is home to more than 700 exceptional animals representing over 100 fascinating species. Founded in 1901 and residing on 53 beautifully landscaped acres, the Virginia Zoo has demonstrated a commitment to saving and protecting the world’s wildlife by inspiring a passion for nature and taking conservation action at home and around the world. The Virginia Zoo is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is recognized as a global leader in education, recreation, science, wildlife conservation, and animal care and welfare. For more than a century, the Zoo has connected adults, families, and school children with the natural world and its wildlife. To learn more, visit www.virginiazoo.org.
About the YMCA of South Hampton Roads
The YMCA of South Hampton Roads is a nonprofit, community-based health and human services organization that serves over 250,000 children and families throughout Coastal Virginia, Northeastern North Carolina and as west as South Boston/Halifax County in Virginia. More than 30% of those families receive financial assistance through the Open Doors program, whose funding is made available by the generosity of donors, helping them achieve their full potential in spirit, mind, and body. The Y’s doors are open to people of all ages, backgrounds, abilities, and incomes. To learn more, visit www.ymcashr.org.
About the YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas
The YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas is a cause-driven charity, strengthening communities on the Virginia peninsulas for over 120 years, through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Across the Association, 18 facilities engage 50,000 + men, women and children — regardless of age, income or background — to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve our community’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas has long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change. To learn more, visit ymcavp.org.
