JEB Little Creek-Fort Story MWR is here to help keep your school-aged children active, enriched, and productive. Whether on summer break, during the school year or after school, we have an array of programs and top of the line facilities at your disposal.
JEB Little Creek-Fort Story is nestled alongside the Chesapeake Bay making it a perfect spot to visit the beach without the hassle of tourist season at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Expecting out of town guest? No worries; JEBLCFS has a complete Navy Getaways collection of properties that include 67th St beach town-homes and 64 RV sites to keep your guest close to the action.
Treat your family and friends to a day on the bay at E-Beach! Need extra beach gear? The newly renovated JEBLC Outdoor Equipment Rental has you covered with daily rentals of beach chairs, umbrellas, body boards, and surfboards! While enjoying a day on the bay drop into the newly renovated Pub 19 located inside of the Eagle Haven Golf Club for a delicious lunch that offers house made BBQ, brisket, fries and hand patted burgers! The Golf course itself features an 18-hole championship golf course, driving range and Pro Shop with all the latest golf equipment as well as rental clubs.
For the family who seeks thrills, JEBLCFS’s Cove Marina offers 19-Ft. to 21-Ft. boat rentals and full-service pro shop and new floating piers to get you and yours out for a morning of fishing. Afterward, bring a swimsuit and head to our on-base Gator Water Park to soak up the sun while the little ones partake in seven water slides and a children’s splash park!
Beat the heat and bring your family to our 32-lane Gator Bowling Center that features the Qubica interactive scoring system that allows for customization of your bowling experience. After a spirited game of bowling treat your family to a movie at our newly renovated and equipped 1,700 seat Gator Movie Theater that features the latest movies in both digital/3-D formats! For the adults, try your luck at our weekly Bingo program featuring cash prizes or host a family reunion at the newly updated Medal of Honor room inside the Carl Brashear Conference Center.
The JEBLCFS Library System’s Summer Reading Program is in full swing and it isn’t too late to sign up and win amazing prizes! Our Little Creek Main Library and Fort Story Branch Library has a variety of educational and recreational activities for all ages. Toddler Time is a popular program that teaches beginning literacy skills to our youngest patrons. Graduates from Toddler Time to STEAM Story Time prepare for elementary school by learning early literacy skills in science, technology, engineering, art and math. Teen and Adult activities are always on our calendar of events. Network, make friends…come and learn something new at our libraries!
Looking for something to do out in town? JEBLC offers a full-service Ticket and Travel office with both providing a wealth of knowledge of local, regional and international amusement attractions/destinations.
With all that JEBLCFS has to offer, leave the activities to us! Learn more about our programs, offerings, and facilities by visiting www.navymwrmidlant.com or visiting our Facebook and Instagram pages.
