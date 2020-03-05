It was a fun day out of the hot sun! Kids of all ages enjoyed face painting, ribbon dancing, kid karaoke, the balloon artist, soccer skill challenges, climbing the ODU rock wall and a variety of inflatable activities. A special thank you to all of the Military Fun Day sponsors who helped to …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.