NORFOLK
Entering workspaces and buildings at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk and other installations around the globe now looks much different than it previously did.
Personnel will now undergo new screening procedures upon entering their workspaces. The screening involves four questions focused on their current health, recent travel and whether they have been in personal contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19. The last step of the screening it a temperature check with a no touch thermometer.
“By doing personal screenings outside the workplace, we are trying to catch personnel that may have traveled through areas that may have exposed them to the COVID-19 virus or, may be exhibiting symptoms of the virus before they enter the workspace where they could potentially expose other personnel,” said Gene Lambert, NAVSTA Norfolk Emergency Manager.
If the employee answers yes to any of the questions or has a temperature of 100% or higher the employee is not permitted to enter the facility and must notify their supervisor or Chain of Command.
While screening will take place at all buildings, to avoid unnecessary spread of the virus, personnel are strongly encouraged to perform a self-check prior to starting their commute to include a temperature scan. Identifying symptoms at home will help contain illnesses, including COVID-19, and protect screeners from unnecessary exposure.
"All screening measures have been implemented with one objective, to ensure the safety of our military, civilian and contractor personnel," said Capt. Vince Baker, NAVSTA Norfolk Commanding Officer. "We appreciate everyone's ongoing support and flexibility as we work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."
For more news regarding the Navy’s response to COVID-19 visit https://www.navy.mil/. For updates regarding NAVSTA Norfolk’s response to COVID-19 visit https://www.facebook.com/NavalStationNorfolk
