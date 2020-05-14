Hospitalman Hadlie Hinojosa, assigned to the U.S. Navy's Expeditionary Medical Facility, prepares to deploy from Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida to New Orleans in support of the Department of Defense COVID-19 response. Personnel assigned to US Navy EMFs are trained to provide medical support, from emergency medicine to acute medical and surgical care. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, is providing military support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help communities in need.