PORTSMOUTH, Va.
Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL), Rear Adm. John Meier, recognized four Sailors assigned to the USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) and eight civilians from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Project Team during a ceremony at the ship July 2.
Machinist’s Mate Fireman Devon Stroud was named CNAL Engineer of the Quarter while Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ashley Castillo, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bryan Barninger, and Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Jordan Willis were recognized for their work during CVN 77’s current Docking Planned Incremental Availability (DPIA).
NNSY Employees Jeremy Clark, Jimmy Faulks, Tracy Bishop, David K. Stevens Jr, Ryan Nagy, Lee Dempsey, Vernon Edwards, and Robert Kincade were also awarded for their contributions to Bush’s DPIA.
“The ship is on track to depart NNSY on time because of the partnership between the NNSY Project Team and ship’s force,” said the ship’s Commanding Officer, Capt. Robert Aguilar. “I could not be more proud of the team.”
Stroud immediately took a leadership role among his peers after reporting aboard CVN 77. He rapidly qualified his assigned watches and become a mentor to his peers on propulsion plant operations and maintenance, helping six new maintenance personnel and four watchstanders get qualified.
GHWB, which is more than halfway through its dry-dock period, is receiving life-cycle maintenance and modernization of various systems at NNSY. These improvements will enable her to return to the fleet in top warfighting condition in support of our national interests.
