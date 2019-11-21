NORFOLK
Cyber security and integrity is essential for mission success. The Navy is strongly reinforcing its policy of banning Universal Serial Bus (USB) and other external devices for use on government equipment. With the threat of network compromise being just a click away, security best practices are the first line of defense to national security.
USB devices, such as media cards, thumb drives, cell phones, streaming devices, wireless keyboards and mice are banned from being plugged into Navy computers due to the security vulnerabilities that they can introduce into a network. Users also need to be aware of visiting unauthorized Web sites, opening suspicious e-mails and sending secret information over the Non-Secure Internet Protocol Router Network (NIPRNET).
“USB devices, especially those with memory, can have embedded malware,” said Jay McDaniel, regional information systems security manager. “Your computer can be compromised, then your office network, base network and ultimately Navy Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI) as a whole.”
Once a virus has been introduced into a network, it can spread rapidly to every computer on board.
To ensure that this type of incident does not happen, Sailors must not only refrain from using USB devices themselves, but watch over their shipmates as well.
“The same best practices apply when teleworking,” said McDaniel. “Currently, there are no wireless keyboards or mice that meet encryption requirements for government computers. If it didn’t come with your computer, don’t use it.”
In order to protect your account, it is critical to sign-off and remove your common access card (CAC). If your profile is still active on the computer, any adverse action, whether made by you or someone else, will affect your account as well.
There are very high penalties for disobeying the rules regarding USB devices, including losing account access for up to 30 days. Strictly obeying the Navy’s policy on USB and other external device use is in the best interest of every employee and of national defense.
“You are required to complete cyber awareness training to receive an account and then annually thereafter,” said McDaniel. “For fiscal year 2020, cyber awareness training should be completed by 30 June as per CNIC guidelines. Training is available through Total Workforce Management Systems (TWMS), Navy E-Learning and the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Cyber Exchange.”
It is the responsibility of every government employee to maintain their knowledge and training to keep aligned with the best practices for security and cyber safety. For more information, or to register for training, please visit https://public.cyber.mil/training/cyber-awareness-challenge/
