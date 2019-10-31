PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.
In observance of National American Indian Heritage Month, celebrated each November, the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute (DEOMI), proudly announces the availability of original artwork available for download from our public website at www.deomi.org.
The theme for 2019 National American Indian Heritage month, as provided by the Society of American Indian Government Employees (SAIGE) is, “Honoring Our Nations: Building Strength Through Understanding.”
In this year’s design, the DEOMI Special Observance team highlighted the names of the 573 federally recognized tribal nations. The eagle was chosen as the focal point because it is highly revered and considered sacred within American Indian and Alaskan Native traditions, culture, and religion. The eagle represents truth, courage, wisdom, power, and freedom.
In 1924, Congress enacted the Indian Citizenship Act. In 1986 Congress passed and President Ronald Reagan signed the proclamation authorizing American Indian Week. In 1990, President George H. W. Bush designated November as National American Indian Heritage Month. After 100 years of efforts to establish it, National American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month is celebrated to recognize native cultures and educate the public about the heritage, history, art, and traditions of the American Indians and Alaskan Natives.
