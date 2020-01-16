Department of the Navy civilians pose for a group photograph during a ship tour aboard Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), June 27, 2019. The tour was part of the Navy Civilian Acculturation Program, which is a Chief of Naval Operations initiative designed to provide civilian personnel with no prior sea service exposure to operating forces, enabling them to integrate into the organization and contribute more fully to the Navy mission.