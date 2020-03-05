WASHINGTON
The Department of the Navy (DON) released its new Education for Seapower Strategy 2020 today, providing a clear plan to help Sailors, Marines, and Department of the Navy civil servants develop the knowledge, critical thinking skills, and strategic perspectives necessary to prevail against any adversary across the full spectrum of conflict.
The strategy was developed in response to the 2018 Education for Seapower (E4S) report, which concluded that to maintain naval power in an era of great power competition and technological change, the Navy and Marine Corps need to strengthen and expand their educational efforts.
“The most predictable thing we can say about the future is that it will be unpredictable,” said Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly. “Preparing for that future means investing in more platforms and new weapons systems, but nothing will be more important than the investment that we make in learning, and a force made up of people who thirst for it.”
The strategy is based on three strategic pillars: Creating a Continuum of Learning for the Entire Force; Integrating Education into our Talent Management Frameworks; and Strengthening and Investing in our Naval University System. These three pillars and their supporting objectives seek to strengthen intellectual development in seven critical areas:
Creative and Critical Analysis
Ethical decision-making
Strategic Thinking
Warfighting excellence
Geopolitical awareness
Technical and Technological Competence
Resource Management and Acquisition Acuity
“If we want to out-fight potential adversaries, we have to out-think them,” said DON Chief Learning Officer John Kroger. “I want to thank Chief of Naval Operations Michael Gilday and Commandant of the Marine Corps David Berger for their leadership and support as we developed this joint strategy.”
Many of the specific objectives outlined in the strategy, such as creating a Naval Community College, are already well underway, while others are still in early planning and development phase.
“As we begin to implement the strategy, we are prepared to adjust to new and evolving priorities, but our commitment to intellectual preparedness and warfighting advantage will be steadfast,” Kroger added.
