ARABIAN SEA
Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28 held a change of command ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Arabian Sea on Feb. 13.
Capt. James Kenny relieved Capt. Jennifer Couture as commodore of DESRON 28 during the ceremony. Rear Adm. Andrew Loiselle, commander, Carrier Strike Group 8, was the presiding officer for the ceremony.
“It has been my highest honor and humbling privilege to serve as the commander of Destroyer Squadron 28, which has a seven-decades-long tradition of excellence,” said Couture. “I am exceedingly proud of the accomplishments of our ships and staff over my tenure, including two very different deployments.”
Couture served as commodore of DESRON 28 since Nov. 9, 2018. Couture will report to commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic next.
Under Couture’s command, DESRON 28 deployed in 2018 to the Arctic Circle, participated in exercise Trident Juncture and exercise Lightning Handshake, and completed the first demonstration of a Dynamic Force Employment, conceptualized by former Secretary of Defense James Mattis.
Rear Adm. Loiselle was the guest speaker for the ceremony.
“It is a great honor to be a part of this monumental event,” said Loiselle. “All Navy walks of life are present here today, from the DESRON, the composite warfare commanders, to embarked squadron commanding officers, and Truman leadership. This tribute is indicative of the teamwork between the warfare commanders. Commodore, you have met the commander’s intent, and I am incredibly proud of your team.”
Loiselle presented Capt. Couture with the Legion of Merit award in recognition of her accomplishments as commodore.
“Jim, you have a lot to live up to, but I know you are up to the task at hand,” said Loiselle to newly minted Commodore Kenny.
Kenny, from Cleveland, Ohio, reports as commodore of DESRON 28 after serving as the deputy commodore since Nov. 9, 2018.
“It has been an honor to serve under Capt. Couture for the past 15 months, and I am extremely humbled by the opportunity and privilege to now lead this phenomenal DESRON 28 staff and the superb officers and crews on each of our ships,” said Kenny.
DESRON 28 functions as the Immediate Superior in Command (ISIC) for six Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyers (DDG). Established in 1951, DESRON 28 is assigned the responsibility of providing fully manned, trained, and equipped DDGs to numbered fleet commanders for combat operations worldwide. DESRON 28 functions as the sea combat commander, responsible for directing surface combatants in surface warfare and anti-submarine warfare at sea. They also fulfill functional duties as the screen commander, mine warfare commander, maritime interdiction operations coordinator, and helicopter element coordinator.
DESRON 28 comprises the following destroyers, homeported in Norfolk, Virginia: USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), USS Gravely (DDG 107), USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), and USS Ramage (DDG 61).
DESRON 28 is embarked aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.
