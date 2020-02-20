VIRGINIA BEACH
Naval Air Station Oceana’s Exceptional Family Member Program held an event Feb. 12 at the Dam Neck Annex Galley to teach program participants about diets that could benefit a family member with special needs, such as ADHD or autism.
Culinary specialists from various commands within the region attended the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Ashore Galley Culinary Course, where they learned to make foods that follow the ketogenic, paleo, vegan, and vegetarian diets, and held a food demonstration for those in attendance.
The Navy’s EFMP is designed to assist Sailors with the special needs of their Exceptional Family Members at new duty locations. Assistance is emphasized in the assignment process, but also includes family support from Fleet and Family Support Centers.
“Our staff put a lot of work into this event,” said Lacresha Dunnings, Naval Air Station Oceana FFSC program director, “Our EFMP liaison, Winter Jones, was one of the primary coordinators for putting this together.”
Winter Jones, EFMP liaison, said inspiration for the event came from families who have children with special needs and wanted to know more about diets that could benefit them.
“In particular, we always hear about ADHD, autism, and special diets,” said Jones. “We got together with Chef Scott Cooper to come up with this event to teach people about nutrition.”
Chef Cooper worked with 12 culinary specialists to develop new skills and broaden their perspectives about cooking within a certain diet’s parameters. During the two-week culinary course, culinary specialists traveled to different galleys and learned to make the dishes from scratch.
Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Deandre Terry, assigned to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek galley, said learning to cook within the special diets will be beneficial for him and his command.
“I’ve learned to put my own creativity into the food I cook,” said Terry. “It’s important to stay open-minded, try new things, and put love into the food you make, as if you’re making it for your family at home.”
During the food demonstration, the culinary specialists served up dishes such as vegan black bean and sweet potato cakes, chicken tangine, and meatless chili.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.