After a triumphant tour in South America, the international sensation “Cirque du Soleil” is making its first North American stop with its classic show ‘OVO.’ It’s scheduled to open in Norfolk at the Scope Arena for five shows Dec. 27- 29.
OVO premiered in Montreal in 2009 as a Big Top Show. Since then, over six million people have seen the show worldwide. In 2016, OVO was adapted as an arena show and has toured in 22 different countries in Europe, North America and South America.
OVO means “egg” in Portuguese and it is about a day in the life of a community of insects. This amazing show is performed by 52 artists from 15 different countries. The show is comprised of 100 seasoned cast and crew who bring the flavor of the European-style circus to our own back door.
One of those talented “insects” is portrayed to perfection by Dominic Barge. In all, there are 17 different species of insect that viewers will encounter in OVO. Led by the three “principals” — the ladybug, the fly and the beetle, the ensemble includes crickets, scarabs, butterflies, red ants, flies, fireflies, silver spiders, dragonfly, black spider, red spider, white spider, mosquitoes and wood insects.
“I play a cricket with giant cricket legs. I had to learn how to move like a cricket. Once I am on stage I am not a human anymore, I become that cricket,” Barge said.
Barge can trace his roots to Norfolk. Although he was born and raised in Colorado Springs, Colo., his father, the famed musician Leon “Tiny” Barge of ‘Tiny Barge and The Big Chill,’ was born in Norfolk and some of the family still lives here.
“I’m really looking forward to performing in Norfolk,” said Barge. “Our show is definitely unique. It is still a circus in essence but on a much bigger scale and it’s so much more – a musical theater show with tremendous singers, a dance performance with intricate choreography, high energy acrobatics, juggling, aerial artists and more. It takes the audience into a whole new level, awakening senses that they have never experienced before at all.”
Both the director and composer of the score for the show are Brazilian where Portuguese is the native language. Composer Berna Cappas combines the familiar sound of bossa nova and samba with funk and electronic music. A band of real live musicians, dressed as cockroaches, accompanies the spectacle. As the music is live, the musicians have to adapt to what is happening on stage at every minute. The band features 11different instruments – the percussionist has a starring role, performing on no less than 30 different instruments.
“The music in ‘OVO’ is Brazilian based and with our main percussionist being Brazilian, we are as authentic as it gets,” Barge said. “The music is really exceptional. Each act has its own original music created for this show. We cannot wait to perform for all the great people in the Hampton Roads area”.
For tickets and info go to https://www.sevenvenues.com/events/detail/cirque-ovo
Yiorgo is a Hampton Roads arts, entertainment and sports writer. A stage, TV and movie actor, he is also an educator, motivational speaker, writer, storyteller and columnist.
