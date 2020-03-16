Editor’s note: The coronavirus outbreak is a serious threat. We are taking every step to make sure our coverage is well-sourced and ethical. We believe providing facts reduces panic and empowers readers to make informed decisions about their health.
Schools
All schools Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday ordered all K-12 schools closed for at least two weeks to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Events
Something in the Water has been canceled.
All Virginia Symphony Orchestra events scheduled through April 15 have been postponed. Dates will be announced as shows are rescheduled.
James McMurtry at North Shore Point Downtown has been postponed. A makeup date will be announced in the near future.
The NorVa has suspended operations until further notice. The following statement was posted on the venue’s Facebook page:
“Our hope is that we are able to reschedule as many of the affected events as possible, but at this time there is no information on new dates. When a new date is announced, there is nothing you need to do: your tickets are valid for the new date and you will be notified. If a show cannot be rescheduled once the moratorium is lifted, a refund will automatically be issued to the credit card used for purchase within 30 business days.”
The Hampton Coliseum will be closed until at least March 29.
Excision: the Coliseum, scheduled for March 20-21, has also been postponed. The show will be rescheduled all tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date.
Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation Museums The museums will be closed from Saturday to March 29. The following events are canceled:
“Military Through the Ages" on March 21 and 22 at Jamestown Settlement
Lecture by Dr. Kacy Tillman on March 26 at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown
Community Briefings on March 25, 26 and 31 at Jamestown Settlement
“Department of the Geographer School of Instruction” symposium on March 28 and 29 at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown
“The Tempest,” from April 7 through 11 at Jamestown Settlement
Symphonicity’s concert “Bach to the Future: From Dark to Light” scheduled for Sunday, March 22 at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts has been canceled. Refunds and exchanges will not be issued.
Congresswoman Elaine Luria’s Poquoson Town Hall Congresswoman Luria announced Friday that she will postpone Tuesday’s town hall in Poquoson.
The Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities’ 56th Tidewater Humanitarian Awards Dinner scheduled for March 25 will now take place on June 15.
Portsmouth Police Chief’s Forum This month’s chief’s forum on March 25 is canceled.
Child Development Resources Auction The auction will not take place at Jamestown High School on March 15. Bids can be made online through March 22 at 6 p.m. at cdr.org/auction. Raffle tickets for the Disney vacation can be bought until 6 p.m. on March 22 at the same link. Drawing will take place at CDR on March 23, and a winner will be announced.
Smartmouth Brewing Co. All events and shows scheduled for the weekend at both the Norfolk and Virginia Beach Smartmouth locations have been postponed.
American Parkinson Disease Association Hampton Roads Optimism Walk The walk at Mt. Trashmore Park, scheduled to take place on April 4, will now be August 29. The venue and times will remain the same.
Patton Oswalt’s “I Love Everything” Tour The performance scheduled for March 21 at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts is postponed. At this time, no new date has been selected. Purchasers should keep their tickets for the new date. For questions, contact the Sandler Center box office during business hours at 757-385-2787.
Currituck County Parks and Recreation has canceled the spring seasons for youth soccer and volleyball, and suspended the spring seasons for youth baseball and softball. A reassessment and decision will be made on or about April 6. The Currituck Library has canceled the ecoEXPLORE: Our Green World program on March 17 and 19, and the Knapp Legacy presentation on March 19.
Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce All in-person events are canceled until further notice, and the staff will be teleworking until March 23. The Post-Session Peninsula Insiders’ breakfast on March 25 is canceled, as well as the Business Education Seminar on cyber related risk, the ribbon cutting at Sam’s Hot Dog Stand and the Transition on the GO event.
Commonwealth Brewing Company The company will stay open for normal business hours, but the Oyster Roast event scheduled for March 14 has been postponed. Guests with pre-purchased tickets can get refunds by emailing info@commonwealthbrewco.com. A date will be announced as soon as it’s scheduled.
Virginia Stage Company Virginia Stage Company will cancel the final week of performances of “The Legend Of Georgia McBride” March 18 to March 22. The production will officially close with the 7:30 p.m. performance on March 15. Ticket holders will be contacted by the VSC box office to select alternative dates or shows. Available seats will be limited to keep the size of the audience gathering under 300 people. Guests who have already bought tickets can donate them and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value, or credit the ticket value towards a future season 41 performance. The company will welcome audiences back to the Wells Theatre in time for “Cat On A Hot Tin Roof” starting April 8.
Kiwanis Kids Idea Studio Opening The Williamsburg Regional Library is postponing the opening of the studio at the James City County Library scheduled for March 21. The opening will be delayed until the coronavirus outbreak is contained since the newly renovated children’s room is an interactive and hands-on learning space. The library system will continue to offer library services for children at the Mini-Children’s Library at the James City County Library, the Williamsburg Library, and online at www.wrl.org.
The Home Based Business Conference The conference, scheduled for March 20, has been postponed. Date to be announced.
Healthy Aging Conference The conference, scheduled for April 4, has been postponed. Date to be announced.
St. Patrick’s Day Event in Downtown Hampton The event, slated for Saturday, has been postponed.
The Hampton Senior Center The center, located at 3501 Kecoughtan Road, will close at 5:00 p.m. Friday and will remain closed next week.
Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts Suffolk Center will be postponing large gatherings until the end of March. Anyone with tickets should hold onto them as the center works to reschedule the events, which include:
“Tidewater” documentary screening
“Jim Newsom and the Cloudless Sky”
“Treasure Island”
Virginia Commission for the Arts reception
“Disney’s Moana Jr.” by The Hurrah Players
“Songs That Make You Sing”
Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia The diocese has canceled all services and programs for two weeks.
The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office The 32nd Annual Senior Support Services Seminar scheduled for April 14 and 15 is canceled. The office will try to reschedule once conditions improve.
Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art The museum is closed to the public until at least April 1. The closure will affect all museum activities including exhibitions, tours, public programming, studio school classes and private events. All Virginia MOCA events between March 14 and 31 have been rescheduled. This includes, but is not limited to, the opening on March 20, ARTini, studio school classes and workshops and other family and public programs. Visit VirginiaMOCA.org and the Virginia MOCA Facebook page for regular updates.
Beth Sholom Village The 40th anniversary event on March 29 is being rescheduled. The ribbon cutting and grand reopening will happen in the fall.
Commander, Navy Reserve Force (CNRF)'s drill weekend The weekend is postponed for all Navy Reservists. The reservists affected by this announcement will be allowed to reschedule to a later date with maximum flexibility. The Navy Operational Support Centers (NOSC) that were scheduled to support drilling reservists for this weekend will remain open to only support reservists that need imminent mobilization and mission-essential operational support.d will instead continue to actively recruit via electronic channels.
The Virginia Symphony Orchestra Performances scheduled for Saturday at Regent University and Sunday at Jamestown High School in Williamsburg have been postponed. Makeup dates will be announced in the near future.
“Together Live” The event, scheduled for April 25 at the Attucks Theatre, has been canceled. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase.
SevenVenues All SevenVenues show cancellations will be posted to their website.
Virginia Beach’s Shamrock Marathon The marathon is canceled.
The Peninsula Fine Arts Center’s annual Artini fundraiser The fundraiser is canceled due to the fact that drinks are being mixed and served there, and the event draws over 550 people.
MEAC basketball tournament The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has suspended the remainder of its men’s and women’s basketball tournament, which is being held at the Norfolk Scope Arena. All spring sports competitions are being suspended through the end of the Spring 2020 semester. Fans who have purchased tickets to the MEAC Basketball Tournament for games which have not been played should contact the venue through which they made their purchase for refunds.
Spring Oyster Roast The oyster roast, put on by The Propeller Club of Norfolk, has canceled its April 9 event. Tickets will be refunded.
Chuckatuck Ruritan Oyster Roast The oyster roast, scheduled for March 18, has been canceled. Ticket holders can contact the member or business from which they bought their ticket to get refunds.
Sly Clyde Ciderworks in Phoebus will be closed until at least March 24.
Living Black Wax Museum The Living Black Wax Museum at the Hampton History Museum planned for March 28 will be postponed.
The Reflections Awards Ceremony from the Norfolk PTA previously scheduled for March 23 has been postponed.
The Virginia Festival of the Book, the state’s major literary festival, was canceled Wednesday because of the new and spreading coronavirus. The event, set for March 18 through 22, will not be rescheduled, organizers said on VaBook.org.
Suffolk Parks & Recreation Youth indoor soccer tournaments on March 14 and March 21 are canceled. The youth basketball league tournaments on March 14 is canceled. Champions will be awarded through regular season records and trophies distributed accordingly at a later date. The volunteer youth sports coaches banquet scheduled for March 19 is postponed until further notice. The Eggstravaganza at Bennett’s Creek Park on April 4 is canceled. The event will not be rescheduled. Check the City of Suffolk Departmental websites and social media platforms as to their current status.
IconiCon The event at the North Suffolk Public Library on March 28 is postponed. It will be rescheduled and additional information will follow at a later date.
Senior Programs Programs at the East Suffolk Recreation Center and Whaleyville Recreation Center are canceled effective Monday until further notice. The Recreation Centers will remain open.
York County All programs and events at the Senior Center of York are suspended for 30 days beginning Monday.
James City County All County offices, facilities, recreation centers and libraries closed to the public at noon Friday and will remain closed through March 29. The Convenience Center located on Jolly Pond Road will remain open for trash disposal. County parks will remain open. Residents should call 757-564-2242 for Circuit Court case information, 757-564-2400 for General District Court information and 757-564-2200 for Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court information. Other closings include:
The 2020 Summer Job Fair scheduled for March 14 has been canceled.
The March 23 Community Participation Team (CPT) Listening Forum has been postponed. The forum will be rescheduled for a future date.
Fido Fest scheduled for March 21 has been canceled.
The Williamsburg Regional Library is postponing the opening of the new Kiwanis Kids Idea Studio at the James City County Library scheduled for March 21.
The Child Abuse Prevention Candlelight Ceremony scheduled for March 26 is canceled.
The Economic Development Authority Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 has been canceled.
The James City County Planning Commission meeting on March 16 at 6 p.m. has been canceled. The next meeting will be held on April 1 at 6:00 p.m. in the James City County Government Center Board Room, Building F.
Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton has canceled all March events/tournaments/competitions and the indoor therapeutic walking program for the next three weeks. Some events will be rescheduled.
York County The Arts Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals, Comprehensive Plan Review Steering Committee, Historical Committee including Historical Lectures, Historic Yorktown Design Committee, Library Board, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Social Services Advisory Board, Transportation Safety Commission and Youth Commission won’t have meetings in March. Yorktown Trolley, Gallery at York Hall and York County Historical Museum will have delayed openings for at least two weeks, and the YMCA’s Victory at Yorktown race has been canceled. The following York County-sponsored programs and events are closed or canceled:
York County offices will be closed to the public Monday and Tuesday to allow staff to clean the buildings and hold discussions to determine a potential course of action.
York Hall will be open for the March 17 Board of Supervisors meeting, but will limit attendance to critical staff and those members of the public who have business with the Board.
The Yorktown and Tabb Public Libraries are closed March 14 through 17.
The Senior Center of York will close for 30 days effective March 16.
All library programs are cancelled through April 30.
The Home Based Business Conference scheduled for March 20 has been postponed.
The 24th annual Healthy Aging Conference scheduled for April 4 has been postponed. A new date will be announced later.
York County Little League activities have been suspended until April 6.
All York County Parks and Recreation programs and activities are suspended through April 12.
The Maxwell Quartet concert in Portsmouth scheduled for March 27 has been postponed.
The 2020 Gloucester Daffodil Festival, scheduled for April 4-5, has been canceled.
___
Colleges and universities
Sentara College of Health Sciences The college has suspended in-person classes, and online learning will continue, as well as skills labs, simulations, and clinical rotations in hospitals. Student questions can be directed to covid19@sentara.edu and to (757) 388-5846.
Old Dominion University ODU is extending its spring break another week, suspending in-person classes and moving them online beginning March 23. ODU will monitor developments and update the campus about any changes by April 6. ODU suspended all spring sports Thursday. No announcement was made regarding the Monarchs’ spring football game, scheduled for April 18 at S.B. Ballard Stadium.
Norfolk State University NSU is extending its spring break for students until March 22, which is when residence halls will reopen. Faculty should return to campus Monday. Classes will be delivered online from March 23 to April 6.
Tidewater Community College TCC will cancel classes Monday and Tuesday, resume remotely Wednesday and remain that way until at least April 1. If the college decides to continue with remote learning beyond April 1, faculty, staff and students will know by March 27. Priority enrollment for Summer Session and Fall Semester will open on March 16, and students can register for classes online. Open enrollment begins March 23. New students can call 757-822-1111 or email enroll@tcc.edu to get virtual assistance.
William & Mary W&M will begin online classes March 23, and continue until at least April 1. The William & Mary Athletics Department canceled all winter and spring seasons. All competitions for the remainder of the winter and spring sports seasons are canceled. All athletics related activities remain suspended until further notice. The college has indefinitely suspended all in-person, on- and off-campus recruiting. All athletics facilities at William & Mary are closed to the public until further notice. The university is closing all offices to the general public, effective noon March 16 through March 22. This includes all W&M campuses including VIMS. Updates will be shared on TribeAthletics.com and via social media channels.
Thomas Nelson Community College Spring Break for students will be extended through Sunday, March 22. All classes will resume through virtual or alternative delivery starting on March 23 and continue throughout the remainder of the spring semester.
Hampton University Students have been asked to leave campus by noon Sunday, and all in-person classes are canceled from March 13 to April 3. All courses will be taught remotely starting March 17. Faculty will get additional training in the coming days on how to teach online. Residence halls will be closed. Housing provisions will be made for any international students who may need accommodations. All non-essential visits to campus have been cancelled, as well as all university-related domestic and international travel, and all on-campus events through April 5. High School Day and the Lady Pirates’ participation in the Big South Basketball Tournament is canceled. The Annual Conference on the Black Family, the Freshman Ball, and the Freshman Fashion Show are postponed. The University will remain open for business. All faculty, 12 Month Academic, and educational support staff and administrators should report to work as usual.
St. Leo University The university will switch to online classes starting March 16, including its 8 Virginia locations. At its residential campus in Pasco County, students now are on spring break and have been instructed not to return. Online classes will begin March 23 for those students who attend at the main campus.
Christopher Newport University Classes will continue as scheduled on campus for the rest of this week, and they will be canceled March 16 to 20 to provide time for faculty and staff to make the transition to online instruction. Beginning Monday, March 23, students will take their classes online and continue through April 10. If it is determined that online instruction needs to extend beyond April 10, that decision will be communicated the week of April 6. Residence and dining halls will remain open and operational for the remainder of the spring semester for those students who cannot or choose not to return home. All summer 2020 study abroad programs departing in May have been canceled. Students will be fully reimbursed for any deposits or other financial payments made prior to the cancellations. The Open House scheduled for Saturday, March 14 is canceled. However, for now, other recruitment activities including Admitted Freshman Days, All-Board events, daily visits and special group visits will continue as scheduled. Athletic events will continue as scheduled. Attendance at both the women’s and men’s basketball tournaments this weekend is restricted. Staff will report to work as scheduled. All campus buildings will remain open and all services will continue to be provided. Staff should take the appropriate steps to prevent illness and should follow existing protocols regarding notifying supervisors when using sick leave.
Regent University All in-person classes are canceled starting March 16 and will be offered online. University housing will close on March 20. Faculty and staff at the Virginia Beach campus should report to work as usual.
MORE: Read what other schools around the state are doing here.
___
Miscellaneous
All visitation and programs are canceled until further notice at the Dare County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. Attorneys will be allowed to call their clients.
Hampton Roads Regional Jail canceled all onsite visitation for family and friends, effective immediately as of the afternoon of March 13. The jail is providing one free video visit per inmate per week for the next four weeks, according to a jail news release.
Ohef Sholom Temple The temple will be closed until further notice. They will be livestreaming services next week.
The Catholic Diocese of Richmond The diocese is advising all those susceptible to the effects of COVID-19 — people 60 or older; with chronic illness; or with immune deficiencies — and anyone caring for those people not to attend Mass.
The Virginia Department of Corrections Visitation at all state prison facilities is canceled until further notice.
Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk Effective March 14, all scheduled public bus tours are canceled. As of Friday morning, no Sailors have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Norfolk City Jail Video visitation will be closed to the public starting on Monday. It’ll be closed for two weeks, but attorneys will still have access to their clients.
City of Norfolk All City of Norfolk facilities, including recreational centers, libraries, MacArthur Memorial, Nauticus and the Virginia Zoo, will be closed to the public March 16 to March 30. This includes DMV Select, Commissioner of the Revenue and the Treasurer’s Office located in City Hall. Norfolk city employees will continue to report to work during this time. Essential services, including trash pick-up and services provided by Norfolk Community Services Board, will continue as normal. During this time, all city-managed events will be canceled.
City of Newport News Most city facilities in Newport News will be closed for at least two weeks, from Sunday until at least March 29, according to a news release. “In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the city is enhancing its social distancing measures,” the release states. Closures include city hall, services in city buildings, public libraries and recreation and senior centers. City employees will continue working, but liberal leave will be in effect for non-essential staff. The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter and parks will stay open. See the full release here.
ECHL The ECHL, which includes the Norfolk Admirals, has suspended the 2019-20 season.
Minor League Baseball The league has delayed its season, set to start next month. This includes The Norfolk Tides. The team was scheduled to open in Norfolk on April 9.
All USO airport locations, in the United States, including the airports in Newport News and Norfolk, will suspend operations effective Friday and will remain suspended until further notice. USO will continue to provide programs and resources to service members and their families while ensuring health and safety for all. Some airport locations will continue to work with military commands to support large unit movements through airports. USO will evaluate operational status on a weekly basis and will reopen airport locations as soon as possible.
Volunteer programming at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail in James City County All volunteering and weekend programming between March 13 and April 3 is canceled.
The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office The office has canceled its Weekender program, and all correctional center tours are also canceled due to the coronavirus.
The Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) Select services at the Hampton Treasurer’s office on Franklin Street is closed until further notice. The DMV offices in Hampton, Newport News and Williamsburg are closed until further notice.
The Virginia Living Museum will be closed to the public until March 31.
The Chrysler Museum of Art is closed to the public with a tentative reopening March 29. The closure includes the Perry Glass Studio and all tours, classes and events.
Norfolk General District Courts have continued all traffic and civil cases scheduled from March 16-27. Protective orders and criminal cases will be heard as usual. Contact the clerk’s office by phone for additional instructions.
Harris Teeter will close all locations at 9 p.m. each night beginning Sunday to allow time for cleaning and restocking. This will remain in effect until further notice.
All Publix stores and pharmacies will close at 8 p.m. each night beginning Saturday to allow time for sanitizing and restocking.
The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation announced beginning Monday it would close most of its public sites for at least two weeks. The closure affects the Historic Area’s sites and programs, Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg, taverns and other historic area food and beverage locations, Colonial Williamsburg Regional Visitor Center, Jon D. Rockefeller Jr. Library, Bassett Hall and Custis Square archaeological site.
Carriage rides, the musket range, evening programs and the fife and drum performances were canceled beginning Saturday.
Historic Jamestown is closed from March 14-31. Bacon’s Castle, Cape Henry Lighthouse, Patrick Henry’s Scotchtown, The John Marshall House and Smith’s Fort are closed from March 15-29.
City of Chesapeake is closing all community centers and public library branches from March 16-27. The closing means all library programs and events are canceled as well as all city-sponsored athletic leagues and sports on city or school property. City parks and playgrounds remain open. The city also said it will be suspending water cutoffs starting Monday.
City of Virginia Beach is closing its recreation centers, libraries and the Virginia Aquarium on Monday for at least two weeks, according to a news release. City parks will remain open, though events in the park are canceled. City council’s formal session — when the council votes on different policies and planning items — on Tuesday is also canceled, though a briefing will still be held for the body to receive a briefing on COVID-19 and “take action on one item.”
Suffolk is closing city facilities on Monday, including recreational centers, libraries, visitor centers, Suffolk Art Gallery, Suffolk Seaboard Coastline Railroad Museum, the treasurer’s office and the commissioner of revenue’s office inside city hall. The Mills Godwin Jr. Courts Building, related courts and the Suffolk Transit and Suffolk Executive airport will continue to operate under normal conditions.
Portsmouth facilities and offices will be closed to the public from Monday to March 30, including recreation centers, senior stations, libraries, Portsmouth Museums, the visitor information center and the offices of the commissioner of revenue, the voter registrar and city treasurer. No in-person transactions will be conducted. All city events and activities are canceled until further notice.
Trash, bulk, and recycling collection services will under normal schedules. Behavioral Healthcare and Social Services will continue with regular business hours, though the latter will have limited access during these times. Clients should call (757) 405-1800 for more information.
South Hampton Roads and Peninsula YMCAs are closed through March 29.
The Simon Family JCC will be closed through March 22. They will make a decision about the immediate future on March 20.
All Rosie’s locations in Richmond, Hampton, New Kent & Vinton will close at the end of business Monday until March 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.