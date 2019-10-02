Craig Ferguson is probably best known for replacing Craig Kilborn on “The Late Late Show.” His nine-year stint on CBS netted him a primetime Emmy nomination and a 2009 Peabody Award for Excellence in Broadcasting. But the Scottish-American comedian has a long, impressive resume that includes stints on “The Drew Carey Show” and a three-year gig hosting the “Celebrity Name Game,” for which he won two Daytime Emmy Awards.
I caught up with Ferguson at his home in Scotland to talk comedy, what it’s like to be American and what to expect from his upcoming show on Oct. 8 at the Attucks Theatre.
Why are you calling your tour the ‘Hobo Fabulous Tour’ and what should your fans expect to see and hear at the show?
I wanted a phrase that was totally meaningless. It does not mean anything at all. I set myself a task. I was going to do a 90 minute show where I do not talk about politics at all. Not a word. And that is the show I am doing right now. All the things that people are angry about will still be there after the show, nothing has changed, but I would have taken a break and you would have taken a break from it. The show is about human things: love, sex, the weather. I tell stories where I screwed up, my embarrassing moments so we can all laugh and have a good time but not to corral you into the way that I think.
Where were you born and why did you choose entertainment for a living?
I was born in Glasgow, Scotland. I was from a working class, blue collar family. I was born in 1962 and came of age in the late 70s, early 80s. There was a big recession here and I ended up being a drummer in the late 70s. Being in a band in 1978 was like having a twitter account today, it really was. So I started meeting people who were in show business. One of the guys I worked with told me, “You’re pretty funny, you should try standup comedy.” I tried it and that’s really it, that’s how I started.
Eventually you came to America and had the opportunity to work with Drew Carey. How did that come to be?
It’s an interesting story. I was just another immigrant in Hollywood looking for a job and I would go to every audition. One day I was asked to audition for the Latino photographer for the TV sitcom ‘Suddenly Susan’ with Brooke Shields. I was like this is crazy, why would I do that? My buddy said, “What else are you going to do? You might as well go.” I went. The other actors there were all Latino guys looking like Antonio Banderas. I auditioned and we were all laughing about my Spanish accent, and at the end of my audition the casting director asked me to do a British accent, he liked it, and that’s how I got the part of Mr. Wick. So, if I had never gone to the audition, I would have never been on ‘The Drew Carey Show.’
Can you share any Drew anecdotes on or off camera?
Drew is still my friend. He is a great guy. You will not find anyone who says a bad word about Drew. When we did our 100th show, he rented a 757 airplane and flew us all to Mexico and then took us on a week’s cruise. Drew and Bruce Helford, the co-creator of the show, paid for all of it and all of us, like 170 people. We went to Central America, Belize, Honduras. What a level of generosity and good spirit. I feel very lucky to have been a part of that show.
I’m going to give you two more names to share stories about if you don’t mind: First what is it like to work with Betty White?
Betty is one of the first people I ever worked with in America. My first job ever was working on the TV show ‘Maybe This Time’ with Betty White and Marie Osmond. Marie was great and Betty was a fantastic person. Betty had just finished ‘Golden Girls.’ She was still very young, only in her mid-70s. She is 97 now. She was a legend, but she was very kind to me. Every day we would have lunch in her trailer, we would tell stories and she was so supportive and kind. I’ll never forget it. She did not need to do that. Many years later, Betty was getting a giant honor from the television academy and she asked me to speak about it. Before me was the entire surviving cast of the Mary Tyler Moore Show. It was like the Beatles and I had to go after it. I felt like the guy on the Ed Sullivan show who went after the Beatles, I was horrified. Billy Crystal did the movie ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ and he was that person on the Ed Sullivan Show who had to go on after the Beatles and he said, “You’re excited, I just bought a house.” So I used that line. Betty was the kindest, most gracious person. I thought everyone in Hollywood was going to be like that. There are a lot of unsavory types of people in Hollywood, that’s not a secret, but there are some cool ones as well.
What can you tell us about Kathie Lee Gifford?
It’s a funny thing because we are so different, but we make each other laugh. The real lesson here is, that we do not agree on anything, not religion, not politics and yet we are really good friends because she is a decent, good person. I am very happy with the movie ‘Love Me to Death’ we made, and happy to call her my friend.
I knew Kathie when she was a guest on ‘The Drew Carey Show.’ I was like the eighth banana on that show, she was the big star from ‘Regis and Kathie Lee,’ and she was so kind. We were talking at the snack table one day that my wife just had a baby and she gave me some children’s books she had written, just a sweet, nice person.
Any update on the movie’s release and any funny stories about Kathie from its filming?
Yes, I think it will be coming out soon because I got an email asking me to go do some publicity for it. As you know, they shot the movie in Scotland and of course language is different here. The word “fannie,” for instance, means “tush or buttocks,” but in Scotland it is a very, very, very, dirty, graphic word for vagina. She found out more words for the same thing and she would shock the crew with them. She is a highly entertaining individual.
You, like me, are a very patriotic naturalized American citizen. Why do you love America so much?
It started very early for me. When I was seven years old and I was allowed to stay up late, I watched Americans land on the moon and it started with that as a little child. Also, my uncle James had emigrated to America and my dad and I visited him and my aunt Susan in Long Island, New York, when I was 13 years old. The culture shock, the vibrancy, the optimism and the sheer excitement of America, it was something that stayed with me as a kid. When I look at my life now, everything good that has happened to me: my career, my wife and children are American, my oldest son is in college in America. I can’t express my gratitude enough to what America has done for me.
What was your biggest take away memory from doing ‘The Late, Late Show’ for such a long time?
It’s hard to answer that, but what it did for me and what I am grateful for is that it demystified fame and success. I met everyone on that show and what I realized was that some of them were really happy and some were not, some were nice, some were douchebags. The truth is they are who they are because of how they are, not because they are successful. The show for me took away any idea I had, that success and fame would solve all your problems. It clearly doesn't and that’s a very worthwhile, grown-up thing to have. The other thing the show gave me was that because I was on television so much, I just don’t get nervous when I do other shows.
What was a pivotal moment in your life that changed the way you saw things forever?
There have been so many, but I think for me it would probably be in 1992 when I got sober and I stopped drinking alcohol. That was 27.5 years ago. I realized once I was sober that people judge you about how you behave. I started to behave differently, and people started to judge me on what I do.
Ferguson and his “Hobo Fabulous” comedy tour will be at Attucks Theatre Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
For tickets and more info go to https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/010056E98FC42FFE?brand=seven
