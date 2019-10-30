Virginia Beach
Atlantic Union Bank is pleased to announce the 16th annual Patriotic Festival scheduled for Friday, May 29 through Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
Presented by Chevrolet and produced by Whisper Concerts, the weekend kicks off on Friday, May 29 with 2017 Country Music Association New Artist the Year and Academy of Country Music Awards New Male Vocalist of the Year award winner, Jon Pardi with special guest Cody Johnson. Currently on tour in support of his latest album, Heartache Medication, Pardi is returning country music to an authenticity the genre hasn’t seen in years.
On Saturday, May 30, Dan + Shay, fresh off a 2019 Grammy win for Best Country Duo Group Performance, will take the stage with special guest Runaway June. With eleven music association award nominations and eight wins under their belt in 2019 alone, this show is not to be missed.
Dierks Bentley, 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards winner and 2019 Country Music Association Male Vocalist of the Year nominee, will round out the weekend when he closes out the Patriotic Festival on Sunday, May 31 with special guest Jon Langston. Bentley’s latest hit "Living” rose to the top spot on both the Mediabase chart and Billboard Country Airplay chart the last week of September, earning him his 17th No. 1 single.
All shows will take place at 5th Street & Oceanfront in Virginia Beach. The full schedule is as follows:
Friday, May 29 - Jon Pardi with Cody Johnson
Gates open at 4 p.m. | Show begins at 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 30: Dan+Shay with Runaway June
Gates open at 4 p.m. | Show begins at 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 31: Dierks Bentley with Jon Langston
Gates open at 2 p.m. | Show begins at 3 p.m.
Tickets went on sale Oct. 30 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at Whisperconcerts.com, online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.
About Jon Pardi
Jon Pardi’s PLATINUM-certified album California Sunrise (Capitol Records Nashville) debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart earning him CMA New Artist of the Year and ACM New Male Vocalist Of The Year. Pardi dominated the top of the country music charts with consecutive #1 hits including 2x Platinum-selling songs “Dirt On My Boots” and “Head Over Boots,” and Platinum-certified “Heartache On The Dance Floor.” Most recently, “Night Shift” hit the Billboard’s Top 10 Airplay charts and “She Ain’t In It” landed in the Top 25. California Sunrise is the follow up to Write You A Song (Capitol Records Nashville), which debuted at #3 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and yielded Top 10 GOLD-selling song “Up All Night,” “What I Can’t Put Down,” “Missin’ You Crazy” and “When I’ve Been Drinkin” (all co-written by Pardi). Pardi made national TV appearances on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers and TODAY, ABC's Good Morning America and was featured in two large-event TV commercials including appearances during the Super Bowl and Grammy Award broadcasts. The Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone Country and Rhapsody all featured Pardi on their BEST lists. The West Coast native and fast-rising newcomer has toured with country music forerunners Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley and Dwight Yoakam. In 2017, he received multiple first-ever nominations at the 2017 CMA Awards, CMT Awards, ACM Awards, AMA Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards. Pardi's third full-length album, Heartache Medication, was released on September 27, 2019 For more information, visit http://www.jonpardi.com.
About Dan + Shay
Dan + Shay continue their rapid rise and are taking the music world by storm. The last twelve months have seen GRAMMY, Billboard, ACM, CMT, and Teen Choice Award wins, most recently snagging several CMA Awards nominations, the accumulation of over two billion on-demand career streams, several mega-hit, chart-topping songs and more. The pair have already sold out headlining US and UK tours in 2019, where they performed from their ever-expanding array of hits, including their most recent chart-topper, “All To Myself,” their 2x-Platinum, multi-week No. 1 single “Speechless”, and the most-streamed song released in 2018, multi-Platinum, multi-week No.1 global smash, “Tequila.” All three are featured on Dan + Shay, which has sold more than one million album equivalents and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart the same week “Tequila” reached No.1 on the Country Airplay chart, marking it the first time since 2009 that a duo or group has topped both charts simultaneously. Dan + Shay made SoundScan recorded history as the first new country duo to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Albums Chart with their Gold-certified first album, Where It All Began. Their catalogue comprises three albums, including Where It All Began, Obsessed, and Dan + Shay, six Platinum singles, including the duo’s debut “19 You + Me,” and their six No. 1 hits: “Tequila,” “Speechless,” “All To Myself,” “Nothin’ Like You,” “From The Ground Up” and “How Not To.” For more information, visit www.danandshay.com.
About Dierks Bentley
Pegged as “one of Country music’s most enviable brands, equal parts affability and authenticity” (Forbes), Bentley continues to be a dominant voice for the genre with over 6.4 billion overall digital streams and 19 No. One singles. Reaching a new creative high while “making music designed to challenge” (New York Times), Bentley co-wrote 10 of 13 tracks on THE MOUNTAIN, which earned him the highest debut sales of his career and became his seventh chart-topping album. Bentley has amassed countless nominations from the ACMs, CMAs, Billboard Music Awards, and GRAMMYs while being currently nominated for CMA“Male Vocalist of the Year,” “Single of the Year” and “Music Video of the Year.” He has created professional endeavors outside of the music with his Flag & Anthem partnership creating the exclusive lifestyle collection, Desert Son, along with four “Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row” locations across the country. For more information, visit www.dierks.com.
About the 16th Annual Patriotic Festival
Now in its sixteenth year, the Patriotic Festival is an annual military celebration to honor our armed forces personnel and their families with three days of concerts by national touring artists at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The event has grown into one of Hampton’s Roads largest music festivals and is responsible for bringing some of the nations top entertainers to Hampton Roads to include Sam Hunt, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown, Luke Combs and Kane Brown. The Patriotic Festival weekend includes military displays and demonstrations from every branch of the armed forces. Come and pay tribute to the men and women of the U. S. military for the heroic sacrifices they make to safeguard our cherished freedoms. For more information and a complete weekend schedule log onto PatrioticFestival.com.
