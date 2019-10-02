Norfolk Masonic Temple will host “Nightmare on Granby Street” on Oct. 5. Presented by Vanguard Championship Wrestling (VCW), all of the company’s titles will be on the line and fans will be treated to some fresh faces. In the night’s main event, VCW Heavyweight Champion “The Latin Heartthrob” Gino will defend his title against “Greek God” Papadon.
Gino successfully retained his championship against Rhino at Peanut City Showdown 4 and has taken on all challengers. Papadon last appeared for VCW in 2018, nearly walking out of Hampton with the VCW United States Liberty Championship. Despite his past complaints against Commissioner George Pantas of VCW management, Papadon will get another shot at VCW gold. VCW Commonwealth Heritage Champion Colby Corino successfully bested foe Ken Dixon in a two out of three falls match back in September. On October 5, Corino will put his title on the line against the debuting Axton Ray.
After Livid the Clown won the 2019 Liberty Lottery battle royal, he and his Simply Safe-ish partner Wes “Danger” Rogers successfully cashed in a VCW Tag Team Championship opportunity against The Hellcats. The new champions will defend their titles this weekend against The Real Life Freaks (Joe King and Demented Bradley). Celebrating two years of hosting “Loulie’s Lounge” for VCW, Comedian Tim Loulies from the Virginia Beach Funny Bone will host another edition of the show with a special mystery guest.
In September, Timmy Danger scored the pinfall victory for The Sanctuary over Phil Brown in a six-man tag team match. In Norfolk, Danger will attempt to earn gold for himself and The Sanctuary when he battles Phil Brown for the VCW United States Liberty Championship. “The Vampire Warrior” Gangrel will return to VCW this weekend as he takes on the confident Irvin Legend. Legend recently suffered a loss to Phil Brown and has a big challenge to turn his career around. In other action, Kyler Khan will face Jordan Oliver and Tracer X in a triple threat match of talent that has been tearing up the independent wrestling scene across the country.
Norfolk Masonic Temple is located at 7001 Granby Street in Norfolk. The action starts at 7:30 p.m. and advanced tickets can be purchased at VCW-Wrestling.com.
Jonathan McLarty is a contributing writer for The Flagship, as well as a local sports and event photographer. Connect with him on Twitter (@JonathanMcLarty) and view his photography at McLartyPhoto.Zenfolio.com
