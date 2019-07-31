Norfolk’s own Jason Kypros, the former VA Lottery Game Guy himself, as well as other very talented local comedians will be performing live on the Naro movie theater stage Friday, Aug. 9. It promises to be a night filled with laughter and not to be missed.
Yiorgo: Jason, where were you born and why did you decide to get into the entertainment industry?
Jason Kypros: I was born and raised in Norfolk, Virginia. I went to Norfolk Academy and graduated from Virginia Tech. After graduation, I landed a role in the John Grisham film "Mickey" starring Harry Connick Jr. I moved to L.A. after that and that's where I studied at The Groundlings School of Improv and began performing stand-up comedy. I always loved to perform and came up in a very loving and artistic family, so following this path has always seemed natural to me.
Y: How would you describe your style of comedy?
JK: I have always loved performing stand-up comedy. When it works on stage it is so rewarding. I like to say that when the crowd is with you and everything is hitting up there it's the best thing you can imagine. The opposite though is that when it's not working it feels like that dream where you didn't study for the test AND you're in your underwear! My style is observational comedy mixed with some one liners. I have been performing stand-up now for about 18 years so I have a decent amount of material to pull from. I like to get on stage with a set in mind and then let the way the audience reacts determine if I make some "audibles" along the way.
Y: You have worn many hats in your line of work. What have been some of your favorite jobs/roles and why?
JK: I have been very fortunate to experience the stage and screen both big and small and I have also been able to work behind the scenes in these arenas as well. It's really hard to pick a favorite, but I would say that one of the most rewarding has been the creation of Plan B Comedy. This comedy group has allowed me to utilize my entire skill set as a performer and a producer. We perform improv, sketches, stand-up and we create some awesome video sketches as well. We are the resident comedy company at The Z in town center Virginia Beach. Come check us out!
Y: Speaking of checking you out, you as well as other local comedians will be performing live at the Naro Cinema. How did “Stand Up Comedy at the Naro” come to be?
JK: I have always loved the Naro and I have been coming here basically my whole life. My dad has played the silent films there ever since before I was born. I was sitting in there one day and I thought, 'hey this would be a perfect venue for a stand-up comedy show.' They have a stage and the room feels like a killer big time venue. I pitched the idea and they went for it. My hope is that this could become a regular thing. There are so many great local comics and what a great place to come and see them perform.
Y: You have quite a talented group who will be performing as well. Tell us a little about them.
JK: You will have the opportunity to laugh along with veterans and those new or recent on the scene. You can catch Jounte Ferguson at the Funny Bone and at Cozzy's Comedy Club. Parker Clay is new to the comedy scene and very funny. He's doing a guest set on the 5th. Travis Carl travels around the country performing and runs the Clash of the Comics at the Funny Bone. He's a very well established comic and very funny. Leanna Criss is a very funny comedian. She has a great style in that she weaves a great story with her comedy. Leanna is also a member of Plan B Comedy. Lionel Harris travels all over the country performing. He has had a series where he did a "joke a day" on his social media channel which was awesome and funny. Isaac Fields is extremely funny and hosts several rooms locally. Beatty Barnes has been performing for probably 30 years. Beatty is hilarious. He has been just about everywhere a comic would want to go including the Aspen Comedy Festival and the Montreal Comedy Festival. He is also a member of Plan B comedy.
Y: You are the co-host of WHRO’s Curate. Tell us about your co-host and what is the show about?
JK: My co-host is the inimitable Heather Mazzoni. I just love working with her and the whole crew at WHRO. The show highlights the creative process found in art in all of its forms and it puts a spotlight on the local scene here in Hampton Roads as well as some national artists.
Y: You must have had some fun times being the Virginia Lottery Game Guy for so long?
JK: For seven years I was fortunate to travel all over the state of Virginia as the "Game Guy." Their style of filming was sort of "guerrilla film-making," so we would show up to events without a script and based on the interaction I would have with different folks they would cut a piece together. My improv training really paid off in spades as far as that was concerned. It was always fun to get recognized and especially because as the Game Guy I was always giving away cool prizes or facilitating a fun experience. It's nice to be the bearer of good news! Crazy part about the job though was that I was contractually prohibited from performing in any other way for about 5 years until they loosened that stipulation.
Y: Tell us a wow/pinch me type moment you have had.
JK: The first day on "Mickey," my first film, I had to shoot a scene with Harry Connick Jr. and Mike Starr. We rehearsed for a little and then we went for a take. After the first take, director Hugh Wilson gave me a compliment in front of the whole crew. That really made me feel like I was in the right place.
Y: Thank you, Jason. And the right place to be August 9 is at the NARO Cinema for what promises to be a great time for laughter and a good time to be had by all.
For Tickets and more info go to https://narocinema.square.site/product/stand-up-comedy/17?cs=true&fbclid=IwAR1YfS1J6yYqiocQZWhyo-L0ytZQ7Iw7Nh3p-WPG2H8lQ9HXkEYUF-Xn2Ew
Yiorgo is a Hampton Roads arts, entertainment and sports writer. A stage, TV and movie actor, he is also an educator, motivational speaker, writer, storyteller and columnist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.