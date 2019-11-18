Hampton
There’s no better venue in Coastal Virginia than the historic American Theatre to celebrate the holiday season. This December, four unique concerts will offer audiences a diverse taste of familiar Christmas songs, pop favorites, classical compositions and soulful renditions of our most beloved melodies.
“I want to ensure this holiday season that no matter what kind of music inspires you, The American Theatre has something to offer,” remarked Hampton Arts Artistic Director Richard M. Parison, Jr. “The collective impact of our holiday programming makes the season particularly special. Our artistic home is your home, and everyone is welcome.”
A Debby Boone Christmas
Saturday, December 7, 2019 | 8 p.m.
Preferred Seating $50; Standard Seating $35
Three-time Grammy winner Debby Boone celebrates the 30th anniversary of her album “Home For Christmas,” which includes “Silver Bells,” “Christmas Time is Here,” “White Christmas” and other yuletide favorites. Boone skyrocketed to the top of the charts in 1977 when “You Light Up My Life” became one of the biggest songs in history. Catapulting the singer into the spotlight, Boone has continued to sing and perform around the country throughout her 40-year career. She’ll light up The American Theatre with a jubilant celebration through story and song, including that timeless classic!
Hampton Roads Philharmonic: Winter Classics & Holiday Favorites
Sunday, December 8, 2019 | 2:30 p.m.
All Tickets: $20
Christmas bells are ringing and so much more when HRP brings to life beloved holiday, film and classical compositions — not to mention a special guest appearance by the Golden Baton raffle winner! This fan-favorite program is a holiday tradition perfect for the entire family.
Christmas with the Nelsons, Starring Matthew and Gunnar Nelson
Thursday, December 12, 2019 | 8 p.m.
Preferred Seating $50; Standard Seating $35
It’s always more fun at somebody else’s house for the holidays — especially when it’s the Nelsons, America’s First Family of Entertainment! Third generation Matthew and Gunnar seamlessly weave together songs and stories from their showbiz family, along with their own chart-topping Billboard Christmas singles. This heart-warming multi-media live concert features quick humor, soaring sibling vocals and a state-of-the-art, big-screen video that pays tribute to their legendary father, Ricky Nelson, as well as their grandparents Ozzie and Harriet.
The Soul & Spirit of Christmas with CeCe Winans
Saturday, December 14, 2019 | 8 p.m.
Preferred Seating $50; Standard Seating $35
Heart and Soul. Joy and Love. Powerhouse vocalist CeCe Winans delivers all that and more in this holiday concert that will have audiences on their feet by evening’s end. Winans’ dynamic presence has graced stages around the world as she reimagines gospel with the captivating sounds of pop, country and R&B. Winan’s recent album, “Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album,” packs plenty of familiar tunes, including “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “Feliz Navidad,” as well as five original songs by her Grammy Award-winning son Alvin Love III. The true meaning of Christmas comes alive onstage with Winans and her merry band of musical revelers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.