The bread crumbs in this light, oil-drizzled pasta add just the kind of crunch you crave.
Make extra breadcrumbs when prepping this easy weeknight dinner: you'll want to add them to all your favorite dishes.
Directions
Heat oven to 425°F. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss Broccolini with 2 tablespoons oil, garlic, half of chile, and ½ teaspoon salt. Arrange in a single layer and roast 15 minutes.
Cook pasta per package directions. Reserve ¾ cup cooking water, drain pasta, and return to pot.
Meanwhile, in bowl, toss panko with remaining teaspoon oil, then zest and remaining chile.
Push Broccolini over to one side slightly and spread panko in open space. Roast until Broccolini is tender and crisp at edges and panko is golden brown, 5 to 6 minutes more.
Toss pasta with lemon juice and then sour cream and ¼ cup reserved pasta water, adding additional pasta water if pasta seems dry. Toss with Broccolini and top with chile breadcrumbs.
Ingredients
Cook time: 30 minutes, Serves: 4
1 lb. Broccolini or broccoli, cut into 2-inch pieces
2 tbsp. plus 1 tsp olive oil
1 clove garlic, pressed
1 Fresno or other red chile, seeded and finely chopped, dividedKosher salt and pepper
12 oz. tagliatelle, fettucine, or other wide pasta
1/4 c. panko
1 tbsp. finely grated lemon zest plus 3 Tbsp lemon juice
1/4 c. sour cream
