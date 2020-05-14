No need to buy salsa from the store ever again: This easy red salsa recipe is about to be your new go-to snack. Bright, fresh, and loaded with flavor, you'll want to load up on chips to serve this dip at every party (did someone say Cinco de Mayo?). Our (vegan!) salsa takes advantage of fresh tomatoes, spicy jalapeños, and plenty of cilantro for bold flavor. Top tip: Marinating the onions and jalapeños in lime juice will tame the raw bite while still keeping all of the taste that you love about these slightly spicy ingredients.
How do you make spicy salsa from scratch?
We hand chop all of the produce that goes into this easy dip rather than blending in a food processor. This gives the salsa a chunkier texture and vibrant color. If you like things spicier, you could add an extra jalapeño, a dash of hot sauce, or change up the pepper type. Just be careful to add a little at a time so you don't ruin the flavor.
So, is salsa cooked or raw?
This recipe is entirely raw, giving you a bright-tasting partner for chips or the perfect accompaniment to any type of taco. But if you're looking for a little extra smoky flavor, grill your jalapeños, onion, and tomatoes before chopping, then blend together for the best charred salsa ever.
YIELDS:
3 cups
TOTAL TIME:
0 hours 25 mins
Ingredients
2 jalapeños (seeded for less heat if desired), finely chopped
1/2 small white onion, finely chopped
2 tbsp. fresh lime juice
Kosher salt and pepper
1 lb. plum tomatoes, halved, seeded, and chopped
1/2 c. fresh cilantro leaves, chopped
Tortilla chips, for serving
Directions
In large bowl, toss jalapeños and onion with lime juice, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; let sit 10 minutes.
Toss with tomatoes, then fold in cilantro. Serve with tortilla chips.
