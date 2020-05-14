Sprinkle the flavors of mole (without all of the effort!) on the outside of chicken breast for a flavor-packed taco Tuesday.
Chicken Mole Tacos
Ingredients
1 1/2 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into ½-inch pieces
1 1/2 tsp. unsweetened cocoa powder
1 1/2 tsp. ancho chile powder
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
Kosher salt and pepper
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
1 red pepper, thinly sliced
1 small red cabbage, cored and thinly sliced
2 tbsp. fresh lime juice, plus lime wedges for serving
8 small corn tortillas
Cilantro and yogurt, for serving
Directions
Heat oven to 425°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. In bowl, toss chicken with cocoa powder, ancho chile, cinnamon, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Transfer chicken to prepared sheet and roast until cooked through, about 12 minutes.
Meanwhile, in large bowl, combine red onion, red pepper, and cabbage and toss with lime juice and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper.
Warm tortillas, then fill with chicken and top with slaw. Serve with cilantro, yogurt, and lime wedges, if desired.
