Grated fresh ginger stirred right into the batter makes this plush, moist pumpkin bread recipe extra special — and spicy! The warm, melty chocolate chips keep it sweet.
Ingredients
1 3/4 c. all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1 1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 c. (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
1 c. canned pure pumpkin
1/2 c. granulated sugar
1/4 c. packed brown sugar
2 large eggs
2 tbsp. milk
2 tsp. grated fresh ginger
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
1/2 c. plus 2 tbsp. bittersweet chocolate chips
This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site.
Directions
Heat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat 81/2- by 4 1/2-in. loaf pan with cooking spray. Line with parchment, leaving an overhang on the two long sides; lightly coat paper.
In large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice and salt.
Transfer melted butter to large bowl and whisk in pumpkin and sugars (this will help cool it down if it is still hot). Whisk in eggs, milk, ginger and vanilla. Add flour mixture and mix to combine; fold in 1/2 cup chocolate chips.
Transfer mixture to prepared pan, scatter remaining 2 Tbsp chips on top and bake until a wooden pick inserted into the center comes out clean, 45 to 55 minutes.
Transfer pan to wire rack and let cool 10 minutes before using parchment overhangs to transfer bread to rack to cool completely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.