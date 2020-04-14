Pasta night is key for many a family dinner, so we insist on adding this flavorful and light chicken bolognese to the menu tonight. Instead of a hearty marinara sauce, this simple pasta dish with ground chicken gets tossed in white wine and chicken broth and flavored with plenty of lemon zest and spicy red pepper flakes. Our white chicken bolognese is sure to be a hit with the whole family and is best served with lots of crusty bread to soak up all of the luscious sauce. Plus, it only takes 20 minutes to make, deeming it the ultimate springtime weeknight dinner. So get a pot of water on the stove, dinner is minutes away.
dry white wine
low-sodium chicken broth
- Cook pasta per package directions. Reserve 1 cup pasta water, then drain pasta and return to pot.
- Meanwhile, heat oil in large skillet on medium. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until it starts to sizzle, about 1 minute.
- Add chicken, season with red pepper flakes and ½ tsp each salt and pepper, and cook, breaking up into very tiny pieces, until nearly cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes. Add wine and simmer until nearly evaporated, about 2 minutes.
- Add broth and toss to combine, then bring to a simmer. Fold in lemon zest, Parmesan, and herbs. Remove from heat and add butter if using, stirring and tossing until melted.
- Toss with rigatoni and 1/2 cup reserved pasta water, adding more if pasta seems dry. Top with additional Parmesan if desired.
