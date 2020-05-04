Juicy pineapple dipped in coconut sugar and cinnamon, then grilled until golden and caramelized, is the perfect summer dessert. A sprinkle of lime zest is highly recommended, a scoop of vanilla ice cream is non-negotiable.
YIELDS:
6 - 8 servings
TOTAL TIME:
0 hours 20 mins
Ingredients
3 tbsp. coconut sugar
2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 tsp. ground cardamom
1 medium pineapple, rind removed and cut into 1/2-in.-thick rounds (you should have about 8 slices total)
Vanilla ice cream and grated lime zest, for serving
Directions
Heat grill to medium-low.
In shallow bowl, mix together coconut sugar, cinnamon, and cardamom.
Sprinkle each side of pineapple slices with coconut sugar mixture (about 1/2 teaspoon per side), rubbing mixture into pineapple. Grill until deep golden brown and caramelized, 3 to 4 minutes per side.
Transfer to plates or a platter. Serve with vanilla ice cream and sprinkle with lime zest.
