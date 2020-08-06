This spiced, sparkling punch made with apple cider, brandy, and a splash of Prosecco brings on big flavor with fresh lemon, ginger, orange bitters, and sliced seasonal fruits. The ingredients give this autumnal cocktail a beautiful orangey color and amazing fragrance — simply serve in a clear glass pitcher so your guests get the full picture (and don't forget to add some garnish, such as pomegranate seeds, apple wedges and orange wedges to take things to the next level).
What kind of wine is best for Apple Cider Sangria?
We love to give this fruity recipe a little fizz with Prosecco, but you can also use Cava or any other dry sparkling wine. Yes — sparkling rosé works too! It doesn’t have to be a fancy bottle; just choose your favorite, go-to bubbly.
How far in advance can this sangria be made?
You can refrigerate the mixture (without the Prosecco) for up to a day before serving. In fact, it’s best to let the cocktail sit for a while so that the flavors can meld, and the fruit can really shine through. Pop the bottle of Prosecco at the last minute so that it won’t go flat.
Apple Cider Sangria
YIELDS:
6 - 8
TOTAL TIME:
0 hours 15 mins
Ingredients
2 1/2 c. apple cider
3/4 c. brandy
1/2 c. fresh clementine or orange juice
1/4 c. fresh lemon juice
1 1-in piece fresh ginger, peeled and very thinly sliced
2 tsp. orange bitters
4 clementines, thinly sliced
2 apples (Pink Lady, Honeycrisp or your favorite), very thinly sliced pomegranate seeds
1 750ml bottle Prosecco or other dry sparkling wine
Pomegranate seeds, for serving
Directions
In a large pitcher, stir together cider, brandy, clementine juice, lemon juice, ginger and bitters. Stir in clementine and apple slices (you can refrigerate this mixture for up to a day).
When ready to serve, add Prosecco. Serve over ice with a few pomegranate seeds, if desired.
