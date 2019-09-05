WILLIAMSBURG, Va.
Jamestown Settlement and the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown will offer special admission for homeschooling families along with family guided tours September 7-22 during its annual “Homeschool Program Days.” The two living-history museums are administered by the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation, an educational agency of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
The homeschool ticket – $12 per family member – provides unlimited admission to both museums on September 7-22. Ticketholders also have the opportunity to pre-register at no additional cost for an optional two-hour family guided tour offering hands-on experiences in each museum’s outdoor living-history areas – re-creations of a Powhatan Indian village, one of three 1607 ships and colonial fort at Jamestown Settlement, as well as a Continental Army encampment and Revolution-era farm at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown. Children age 3 and under receive complimentary admission.
In addition, homeschool families can see introductory films and explore immersive permanent gallery exhibits – complete with period artifacts, interactives, short films and experiential theaters – and ongoing special exhibitions at each museum, “TENACITY: Women in Jamestown and Early Virginia” at Jamestown Settlement and “Forgotten Soldier: African Americans in the Revolutionary War” at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown.
Family guided tours, available with advance reservations and designed for all ages, address Virginia and United States standards of learning for history and social studies. Reservations for family guided tours can be made at group.reservations@jyf.virginia.gov after tickets are purchased online.
Jamestown Settlement tours are available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, September 9, 11, 13, 16, 18 and 20, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Each tour offers an introduction to America’s first permanent English settlement at Jamestown, its history and culture, and includes visits to outdoor re-creations of a Powhatan Indian village, one of three 1607 ships and colonial fort. A parent or guardian must accompany children age 7 or younger.
American Revolution Museum at Yorktown tours are available on Tuesdays and Thursday, September 10, 12, 17 and 19, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Each tour presents an overview of life during the American Revolution, with visits to immersive galleries with interactive exhibits and outdoor living-history areas – a re-created Continental Army encampment and Revolution-era farm. A parent or guardian must accompany children age 7 or younger.
To purchase a homeschool ticket, visit https://bit.ly/2ZtQFmV. The deadline to register for guided tours is 5 p.m. three business days prior to the tour. For more information about the Foundation’s homeschool programs, contact Group Reservations at (757) 253-4939 or toll-free (888) 868-7593.
The museums are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Jamestown Settlement is located on State Route 31 near the Colonial Parkway in James City County, just southwest of Williamsburg and adjacent to Historic Jamestowne. The American Revolution Museum at Yorktown is located on Route 1020 in Yorktown, near Yorktown Battlefield. For information about the museums, call (888) 593-4682 toll-free or (757) 253-4838, or visit www.historyisfun.org.
