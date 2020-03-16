VIRGINIA BEACH
Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, the American Folk-Rock music duo, join forces with one of their strongest backing bands to date for the Look Long Tour. The Grammy-winning duo has recorded sixteen studio albums of which seven went gold, four went platinum, one went double platinum, sold over 15 million records, and built a dedicated, enduring following. Look Long is a masterful display of their compositional grace that coalesces past, present, and future into a unified perspective. The Indigo Girls will perform live at the Sandler Center on May 4, 2020 at 8 p.m..
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 20 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at YnotTix.com, by calling 757-385-2787, the Sandler Center Box Office located at 201 Market Street, Virginia, 23462. Tickets are priced at $75.00, $65.00, and $55.00. To receive the exclusive pre-sale code to purchase tickets before the general public, join the Sandler Center Cyber Club at SandlerCenter.org/connect/email-sign-up. The pre-sale for this show will be Thursday, March 19, 10 AM-10 PM.
On their 16th studio album, Indigo Girls tell their origin story. They have reunited with their strongest backing band to date to create Look Long—a stirring and eclectic collection of songs that finds the duo of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers chronicling their personal upbringings with more specificity and focus than they have on any previous song- cycle. These eleven songs have a tender, revealing motion to them, as if they’re feeding into a Super 8 film projector, illuminating a darkened living room: Saliers Ray are tackling the mechanisms of perspective. “We’re fallible creatures shaped by the physics of life,” says Saliers. “We’re shaped by our past; what makes us who we are? And why?” In this moment of delirious upheaval, Look Long considers the tremendous potential of ordinary life and suggests the possibility that an honest survey of one’s past and present, unburdened by judgement, can give shape to something new—the promise of a way forward. With the energy of an expanding, loyal audience beneath their feet, a weather eye toward refinement, and an openness to redefinition, Indigo Girls exemplify that promise.
ABOUT THE SANDLER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS: The Sandler Center for the Performing Arts opened on Nov. 3, 2007 and is managed by Spectra Venue Management. With 1,308 seats and a soaring glass façade, the building is located in the heart of Virginia Beach’s Town Center, a hub for cultural entertainment. With local and international talent visiting the Sandler Center, performances are perfect for audiences of all ages. Patrons will experience an intimate environment when visiting the Sandler Center, as no seat is further than 100 ft. from the stage. The Sandler Center is also home to various art installations. Learn more at SandlerCenter.org.
