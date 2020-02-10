PORTSMOUTH, VA.
Kevin Gates is bringing his “I’M HIM Part 2 Tour” to Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion on June 10. The opening act will be announced later. The show starts at 8 p.m., and doors open at 7 p.m.
“Dreka” follows Gates’ critically acclaimed “I’M HIM” which arrived last year. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Album Sales chart and at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart, giving Gates his fourth top 10 album. Pitchfork raved about the impressive showing from Gates by stating “seventeen songs with no guest features should be a recipe for exhaustion, yet there's hardly a trace of fat on I’M HIM.”
Kevin and Dreka Gates recently teamed up to create the short film for Kevin’s track “Fatal Attraction” of his chart-topping album “I’M HIM.” The unstoppable power couple went on Complex’s “Everyday Struggle” for a rare and exclusive joint interview to speak about the Louisiana heritage and the voodoo culture that inspired the film, which was shot in New Orleans.
The Kevin & Dreka Gates Foundation partnered with The Crystal Campaign, a global movement of healing with the mission to make mental health as common and important of a conversation as physical health. Gates, who has always shared his struggle with mental health through his raw and emotional lyrics, has announced a “Walls Talking” inspired merch line that will raise funds for the Kevin & Dreka Gates Foundation which seeks to raise awareness and advocate for policy changes that support the mental health of formerly incarcerated people.
Kevin Gates tickets are on sale now. at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion Box Office and online at www.ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices range from $29.50 to $69.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.