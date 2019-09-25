The multi-platinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard award winner and one of the top comedians in the country known affectionately as Larry the Cable Guy, is bringing his brand of comedy to the Chartway Arena, also known as the Ted Constant Center, in Norfolk on October 2.
Larry spoke with us recently about his career and his tour.
Yiorgo: Where were you born and why did you decide to get into this form of entertainment?
Larry the Cable Guy: I grew up in a small town in southeast Nebraska on a farm. I raised pigs and I grew up next to the cattle barns and I always wanted to be a cattle auctioneer and drive a pot belly cattle hauler. That’s all I wanted to do and to this day I enjoy it. Then, I moved to Florida. I played baseball in college. I took a year off to pay for my own way and I started working at the Hyatt hotel in West Palm Beach, Florida and never went back. I was a fan of the old time comedians, Dangerfield and Rickles. I liked that one liner, vaudeville, rim shot, fast stuff. I went on a stage on a dare, my buddy dared me and I got hooked.
Y: Your real name is Dan Whitney. Tell us about your Larry the Cable Guy character.
LtCG: I loved improv and I would do characters on stage. One night I did a cable installer character and my buddy had a radio morning show and he thought I was real funny and had me call in as that character and he became really popular. Much later, a station in Orlando called me up and said they loved what I did and would I do it for them? They were syndicated in three states and payed me pretty good to do that. This was in the mid 90s. I did it for a while and I enjoyed doing it because it was all theater of the mind. You could get away with a lot. Everybody was pushing the envelope. I learned from the Howard Stern form of comedy that first you had to be shocking and then get them to come back for more.
Y: They say there is no such thing as an overnight success.
LtCG: Oh, you got that right. I started working as an open-micer at the Comedy Corner in Palm Beach. It had just opened up. It went on to become one of the top five comedy clubs in the country. Everybody came. I got to hang out with Seinfield, Dennis Miller, they all came through there and they would help me along the way. I went professional in 1988. I did Blue Collar in 1999-2000. I got on the tour bus in 2003 and I never got off the tour bus until 2011. Last time I toured hard, I did 285 days on that tour bus.
Y: Can you describe your character and his evolution?
LtCG: For the radio, Larry the Cable Guy was kinda like a southern Archie Bunker. I combined some friends that I grew up with, but I wanted him to be likable and funny. What I want to make clear here is that it was all for radio. One night a buddy of mine Les McCurdy billed me at his comedy club Dan Whitney aka Larry the Cable Guy and he sold out two shows in 40 minutes. I was a little upset because I did not have any jokes, I was a one liner physical comedian. The character did social commentaries. They were all nonsense. All I cared about was being funny. I went on the stage and killed it. Les said I should try and do my whole show like that. So I pulled some of my radio bits and it just exploded from there. We got syndicated to more stations. I started incorporating my act into my character and next thing you know I’m on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, and that’s how it happened.
Y: What was life like being on the road so much?
LtCG: Ever since I started touring in the mid-eighties, I don’t think I ever gone to bed except maybe seven days total in the same day I woke up in. I’m a night owl, I write real good at night. My wife and kids are in bed, I go outside, smoke a cigar and come up with some jokes. I like staying up late. I feel bad for my kids because I don’t have a normal job. My kids toured with me on the tour bus. Back when I was doing 12-14 thousand people a night, they grew up on a tour bus. The first five years of my kids lives they were on a tour bus. Then I did the History Channel for a couple of years and toured. Then I told my wife I was going to slow down. So by the time my kids are old enough to kinda figured out that their dad is an entertainer, well I feel bad for them. My kids now from about eight years and up, they are 13 and 11, their dad does not wake up until 10:00 in the morning and goes to bed at three in the morning. I want to tell them, listen I’m not a bum, I do work, I just have a very unusual job and that’s what has payed for all of this here. I did most of my touring when they were little so they do not remember. I tell them all the time that it did not happen overnight. That it’s hard work. When everyone else was out having relationships, getting married and starting a family, I was living in seedy hotel rooms doing shows for 30 people. This success is not easy and it does not happen overnight. They need to realize that we are pretty blessed. With all these reality shows on TV they think they can get famous overnight. I think they know that the odds of what happened to me is pretty thin.
Y: What should your fans expect to see at your show?
LtCG: Well like I said, I’m a one liner comedian I have five topics that I talk about and they are littered with one liners and some nonsense ones to tie them all together. Also now that I’m married and have kids, my jokes have changed, but I still do one liner jokes because that’s how I write. My radio show made me be a writer because it forced me to write material. I just co headlined with STYX. I love them. I’ve known those guys forever. The only difference between STYX now and STYX 30 years ago is that 30 years ago backstage it smelled like pot, now it smells like pot and Bengay. So it’s just a ton of one liner type jokes
Y: You have been blessed with a great career.
LtCG: Humor is such a great thing. God gave us a funny bone for a reason. For 13 years in a row I would finish up at the comedy club, go back to my hotel room and write up my commenterry for the radio stations so I have thousands and thousands of commentaries that I wrote. I am very blessed in my career. The fact is, that I never really sought out any of this. I just wanted to get into standup and make a good living at it. Everything that came after was like I can’t believe this is happening. The movies and the books, I honestly never pursued any of it. I never called my agent once and said hey I want to do a movie. I would be sitting at home and next thing you know, listen we have a movie script for you. Like the movie Cars. I didn’t audition for it. I came home one day and I got a fax from my agent saying Disney wanted me for one of the characters in their movie Cars. When I say I've been very blessed, I am. I’m a comedian and I like making people laugh. My only regret is that I don’t have something that has my real name on it because Larry the Cable Guy is a brand. If I had to do things differently I would put my real name on the Cars movies. So the last 3-4 years I just want to take it easy and I only do 30 shows a year and I’m fortunate enough to be invited to play some of these celebrity golf tournaments and I’m enjoying my family and my kids growing up.
Y: What has been a wow, pinch me type moment for you?
LtCG: Thank God there is a bunch of those but you know Kevin Hart and I, and I was the first one to do it, we are the only two standup comedians to ever perform in a stadium. I performed at the Lincoln Memorial Stadium in Nebraska with 53,000 thousand people and I taped my Comedy Central special there. Kevin Hart did Veteran Stadium, but I think I beat him by a couple of thousand people. I’m really proud of that. That was a complete wow moment walking out on that stage and seeing and hearing all those people. It was just so crazy.
My other one would be at the premiere of the PIXAR movie Cars. You know all these A list celebrities would love to be in one of those movies and I’m sitting there with my wife Sarah at the premiere and Mater appears on the screen and says, ‘My name is Mater.’ I had never seen my voice and the car sync together, so that was an incredible, incredible moment. Also there are so many people that have said to me ‘Get it done’ but one of the coolest ones was when I was doing Regis and Kelly. I had done their show about 6-7 times and Denzel Washington was there taping for another day. My publicist Maggie wanted to meet him and so I asked if we could get a picture with him and they said sure he is really nice. As we are about to walk over there he started coming toward us. He is this imposing figure: all decked out, he’s got that walk and before I could say anything he sees me and says ‘Well, Larry the Cable Guy, Get her done.’ I was like now that’s pretty awesome.
For tickets and info go to: http://www.chartwayarena.com/events/detail/larry-the-cable-guy
Yiorgo is a Hampton Roads arts, entertainment and sports writer. A stage, TV and movie actor, he is also an educator, motivational speaker, writer, storyteller and columnist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.