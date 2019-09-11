HAMPTON ROADS, Va.
The TCC Perry Glass Wheel Arts Center is featuring two new exhibitions, “The TCC Revolving Art Faculty Exhibition” and “Barbara Kobylinska: Imaginary Creatures,” through December 31.
The artist’s reception and grand opening will be held on Sept. 20 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.
Galleries and events are free and open to the public.
In the first-floor gallery, selected members of the TCC Visual Arts Center faculty are showing their work in a wide variety of styles and approaches. Media includes painting, encaustic, sculpture, glass, pottery, drawing, photography, mixed, and more. Works will rotate on an ongoing basis.
A display of sculptural work by Barbara Kobylinska (Virginia Beach, Va.) is on display in the second-floor gallery. Mixed media animals — a kangaroo, mole, monkey, cheetah, giraffe, fish, bugs, and others — are made from found and recycled objects. Colorful and imaginative, the works portray the artist’s unique and whimsical interpretation of the natural world.
The Center is located at 128 W. Olney Road, Norfolk, VA 23510.
Gallery hours are Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; and Sunday 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. For more information, call Shelley Brooks at 757-822-1878, or visit artsattcc.org.
About Tidewater Community College
Founded in 1968, Tidewater Community College (www.tcc.edu) helps students of all ages and backgrounds achieve their educational and career goals. TCC is the largest provider of higher education and workforce solutions in southeastern Virginia, serving both students and local employers with in-demand academic and career programs. It is one of 23 schools that make up the Virginia Community College System.
