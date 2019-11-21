VIRGINIA BEACH
Strike up the band! GRAMMY nominee, Jon Batiste is coming to Virginia Beach. As Bandleader and Music Director with the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Batiste is a celebrated musician, educator, bandleader and television personality whose musical skill, artistic vision and exuberant charisma have made him a triple threat and the newly “crowned prince of jazz.” His show marks the sixth and final announcement of the Great Performance Series. Jon Batiste will perform at the Sandler Center on Jan. 17 at 8:00 p.m.
Born into a long lineage of Louisiana musicians, Jon has received both his undergraduate and master’s degrees in piano from the Juilliard School. In 2018, Batiste released his first solo album, Hollywood Africans, which was nominated for a GRAMMY award for “St. James Infirmary” and an NAACP Image award for Best Jazz Album. Strongly committed to philanthropy, education and mentoring of young musicians, Jon has led his own Social Music Residency and Mentoring Program sponsored by Chase, as well as hundreds of master classes throughout the world. Batiste is currently the Artistic Director At Large of the National Jazz Museum in Harlem and Musical Director for The Atlantic. His accolades also can’t go unnoticed - he’s been awarded the American Jazz Museum Lifetime Achievement Award, the Harry Chapin ASCAP Humanitarian Award and made the coveted Forbes “30 under 30” list. The cultural icon’s personal style has even been profiled in numerous fashion publications including GQ, Vanity Fair, CR Fashion Book, Esquire, and Vogue. To learn more about Jon Batiste, visit JonBatiste.com.
Tickets can be purchased at YnotTix.com, by calling 757-385-2787, or visiting the Sandler Center Box Office located at 201 Market Street, Virginia Beach. Tickets for this show are priced at $55, $45, and $35. VIP seating on stage is priced at $100. To receive the exclusive pre-sale code to purchase tickets before the general public, join the Sandler Center Cyber Club at SandlerCenter.org/connect/email-sign-up. The pre-sale for this show will be Wednesday, November 6 at 10 AM-Thursday, November 7 at 10 PM.
