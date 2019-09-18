From the most played record in the history of radio, “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and some Dirty Dancing in between as well as a string of number one classics, the Righteous Brothers show September 28th at the Sandler Center will be the time of your life for everyone.
The duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield were on the top of the charts for four decades. With the passing of Bobby, Bill continued to perform to sold out shows worldwide. Finally, at the request of so many fans and friends, about five years ago, Bill chose Rusty Heard and began touring again as the Righteous Brothers.
What follows below is Part I of a two part interview with both Bill and Bucky.
Yiorgo: Guys, where are you from and what or who made you fall in love with singing and performing?
Bill Medley: I’m from Orange County, California where Disneyland is. When I was 15 years old I heard Little Richard for the first time and fell in love with Rock and Roll and Rhythm and Blues. When I was around 18 or 19 I discovered Ray Charles and all those guys and I got obsessed with it. I bought all the records and listened to Rock and Roll and Rhythm and Blues stations and I never lost the love for it. I’ll be 79 September 19th and I still love it and I’m still going strong.
Bucky Heard: I was born in Macon, Georgia but I was raised in Alabama. I’m an Alabama boy. I grew up loving music ata very young age. I grew up in a Baptist Church and you learn to sing with a purpose, emotion and feeling. So at a young age I had a love of singing and I sang in school and in church.
Y: Why did you guys decide to become entertainers?
BM: Well, I didn't decide to become an entertainer, It was the fact that one thing led to another and another. I started out loving Rock and Roll and there was always a piano in the room so I started writing songs. Then I put together a quartet, then one thing led to another and we put together a little band and that’s where I met Bobby Hatfield.. One thing led to another and I was in show business. Bobby and I were 22 and 23 when we first had some local west coast success.
BH: Bill and I are pretty strong in our faith, we give Him the credit and honor Him from the beginning. I was very passionate with my teaching but God said I’m not threw with you yet. I’m actually a musical theatre major and trained in Opera. I worked for the Royal Carribbean cruise lines and met my wife there who is also in the business. We then came to Brasnon, Missouri and I was so fortunate, I got to sing on stage with Andy Williams, perform with Tony Orlando, I was a Russian dancer for Yakoff Smirnoff. I started doing some tribute shows like Journey, Eagles and I decided to explore teaching. I started with one student and ended up with 30. Then I became a musical theatre instructor. I ran into Bill at a wedding of a musical friend and that’s when it all started to happen.
Y: Bill what is a favorite memory of you and Bobby? When you think of Bobby what puts a smile on your face?
BM: Oh man there are a million of them. Bobby Hatfield had an incredible sense of humor. One of our first time when we were in Texas, he and his wife ate an entire crab, and he reassembled it and put it in my bed. When I came back from work that night it scared the hell out of me. That’s just one of a million.
Y: Did you ever do anything to him?
BM: No I never did, he was always one step ahead of me. I tried a couple of times but it just didn't work. From day one when we were together, there were five of us, we were The Paramours, we just clicked. When it came to singing, Bobby and I, it was two guys with one voice. We were raised on exactly the same music. It was instant for us and for the audiences too.
Y: How did you and Bobby come up with the Name Righteous Brothers?
BM: Orange County in the early 60’s was very white county but there was the El Toro Marine base there and a lot of the black marines heard that there were these two white guys singing Rhythm and Blues and they started coming in. They had a saying, like if you
had a really nice looking car they would say boy what a righteous looking car and if they liked you as a friend they called you brother. So when we would come to work they would say hey righteous brother, how you doin’? When we recorded a little song I wrote Little Latin Lupe Lu we needed a name and we said let’s call ourselves what the marines have been calling us Righteous Brothers.
Y: What are your thoughts about You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin?
BM: Well as you know, it is the most played record in the history of radio. It surpassed the Beatles record of Yesterday about 20 years ago. That’s quite a wonderful thing to have happen to us.
Y: So how did I’ve Had The Time Of My Life and Dirty Dancing the movie all come together?
BM: I got a call from this guy named Jimmy Lenner who said he put the music together for this movie called Dirty Dancing and he wanted me to sing the title song. I said Dirty Dancing? That sounds like the title of a bad porno movie. He said no, it’s a nice movie, but they wanted me to go to New York to sing it and my wife was do to give birth to our daughter so I said not until our child is born. He stayed on me, calling every week checking to see if the baby was born. My wife gave birth to our daughter McKenna and now, McKenna is on the road with us and singing “I’ve Had The Time Of My Life” in the Righteous Brothers show. So Jimmy said Jennifer Warnes wants to sing the song if she can sing it with you. I said sure but neither Jennifer or I thought the movie would do anything. We went to the studio and had a ball and all of a sudden the movie became one of the biggest movies of the year and it’s really been the song that refuses to die. Thank God. It’s a lot of fun to do the song, especially with my daughter.
Y: Bucky What is a favorite memory of yours watching Bill perform?
BH: One of the coolest things I’ve been able to witness is that my dad is a Vietnam veteran and Bill pays such respect for the veterans. The Righteous Brothers music was so big in Vietnam. After all of our shows we take the time to go out and meet all the people that came to our show and to see the veterans, wearing their hats, coming up with tears in their eyes saying to Bill, “Your music was our connection to home. Your music helped me get through a very difficult time.” And Bill is like oh no we honor and thank you for your service and sacrifice. That has been one of the coolest things to witness the respects the veterans have for Bill and Bill of them.
The other cool thing to see is we have had different entertainers at our shows like Van Morrison, John Lodge from Moody Blues, Ross Valory and John Cain from Journey and people of that caliber, to see them come back stage and to see the respect they have for Bill it’s just so cool to see.
Next week Part II
