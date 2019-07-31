Norfolk, Va.
Jam Theatricals is proud to announce that “The Band’s Visit,” one of the most Tony Award®-winning musicals in history, will be coming to Norfolk’s Chrysler Hall from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3 for eight performances. “The Band’s Visit” will make one of their first tour stops at Norfolk’s Chrysler Hall, and will kick off our blockbuster Broadway in Norfolk 2019-20 season.
Tickets for “The Band’s Visit” went on sale to the public July 26 and are available at the Scope Arena Box Office and online at broadwaynorfolk.com. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 757-823-4299.
After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. “The Band’s Visit” celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.
“The Band’s Visit” opened at Broadway’s Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Nov. 9, 2017, featuring music and lyrics by Tony and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek, and a book by Tony, NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle award winner Itamar Moses. It is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Tony, Drama Desk, Lortel & Obie Award winner David Cromer.
The creative team also includes Patrick McCollum (Choreography), Scott Pask (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Kai Harada (Sound Design), Maya Ciarrocchi (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair Designer), Tony Award winner Jamshied Sharifi (Orchestrations), Andrea Grody (Music Supervisor, Music Director & Additional Arrangements) and Dean Sharenow (Music Supervisor & Music Coordinator).
Season subscriptions are still on sale. The only way to secure your seats to the Norfolk premiere of “Hamilton” is to become a subscriber. Season packages can be purchased directly online by visiting broadwaynorfolk.com.
SevenVenues
The City of Norfolk’s SevenVenues serves to link Norfolk’s residents, visitors and tourists to Norfolk’s rich cultural arts and entertainment community. Besides providing entertainment services, the City of Norfolk’s Department of Cultural Facilities, Arts and Entertainment is also responsible for the maintenance, repair, management and operation of the City’s seven public assembly facilities which include: Scope Arena, Chrysler Hall, the Attucks Theatre, the Wells Theatre, Harrison Opera House, Harbor Park and Open Air Events. To learn more, visit www.SevenVenues.com.
Broadway in Norfolk
2020 Season Performance Dates
The Band’s Visit: Oct. 29-Nov. 3, 8 performances
Fiddler On The Roof: Nov. 19-24, 8 performances
Hamilton: December 10-29, 24 performances
Waitress: Jan. 28-Feb. 2, 2020, 8 performances
The Play That Goes Wrong: March 3-8, 8 performances
Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory: March 31-April 5, 2020, 8 performances
Wicked: May 20-31, 2020, 16 performances
