The Hurrah Players, Virginia’s leading theatre company, is proud to present Disney’s The Little Mermaid at the Roper Performing Arts Center, Oct. 11-13.
The story is a familiar one, based on one of Hans Christian Anderson’s most beloved stories as well as the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid. All the classic songs are in it: “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl,” “Part of Your World” and more.
After a triumphant national tour of the King and I, Raymond Dimaato is returning home to Hurrah to reprise his role as Sebastian. Raymond, what was your experience like touring nationally with The King and I?
It was an amazing experience for me traveling and doing what I love to do - seeing all the different cities and very empowering as well. I’ve always been one or two Asians in a cast whenever I do a show. In the King and I, the whole cast is pretty much all Asian. I wasn’t used to it at all! It was wonderful not being the only Asian.
What were your three favorite moments and what was your take away from that whole experience?
First, signing playbills after a show and remembering that at one time I was the one behind that line waiting to get my playbill signed. Now I am the one signing! Second, when my cast threw me a surprise birthday party! Everyone played a part in surprising me and making me feel so loved on tour. And third, getting to come home and perform here in Newport News and having friends and family come watch me. Hearing everyone applaud me at the end of the performance will always be in heart.
You just concluded a two-and-a-half week run with Guys and Dolls at the Wells Theatre. How did this opportunity come up to come back and perform in Norfolk, where it all started for you?
Well, I just finished the National Tour for King and I and I came home to be with family and a friend of mine called me and informed me that the Wells Theatre was doing Guys and Dolls. I remembered that was my first show I ever did back at Maury High School with my theatre mom Sharon Davidson Cook as my director and that’s when I fell in love with theatre. She was so sweet she really made me feel like I was talented. So I auditioned two days before I left for a seven week vacation to Europe and when I came back they called me and told me I booked the show.
What was that feeling like, knowing that friends and family would be in the audience?
I was nervous and excited! As an artist you always want to grow and work on your craft and I was nervous but excited to show my growth as a performer.
You have not had any formal training as a dancer, yet your dancing skills were amazing in Guys and Dolls. What do you attribute that dancing growth to? How did you become such a strong dancer?
I’ve always loved to dance and sing since I was a little kid. I remember always dancing to music videos growing up learning them by watching and doing them with the video. When I started performing with the Hurrah Players, Lisa Wallace, the choreographer, really encouraged me and pushed me. I learned so much just by watching someone do it. Whenever I would see a Broadway show on the Hurrah trips to New York, it would inspire me to dance better. Also, whenever I auditioned for shows and got called back for dance, I would treat it as a free dance class. I tried to pick up the choreography as quickly as I could and perform it the best I could. That’s how I grew in dance, honestly.
Let’s talk Hurrah and Little Mermaid. You are back to your roots. Why did you decide to do Disney's The Little Mermaid with the Hurrah Players?
I will always be grateful to the people and the company that started my love for the stage. The Hurrah Players wasn’t just a community theatre company that I would go to for rehearsals and stuff -- it was a family that always encouraged you to do what you love. They gave you the tools you need to succeed and I am well on my way thanks to them. The Little Mermaid is a special show for me because it was the very first show I ever saw on Broadway. Hurrah goes to New York every year for Thanksgiving and we always see a couple of Broadway shows. Since then, I’ve done The Little Mermaid twice and I’m now reprising my role as Sebastian, the lovable red crab. After coming back from my vacation in Europe, Hugh Copeland, the owner of the Hurrah Players, asked me if I wanted to be on the audition panel for The Little Mermaid since I’ve done it twice now. I was honored to be a part of the process. Then Hugh asked me if I could play Sebastian again and I was hesitant at first because I was already starting rehearsals for Guys and Dolls, but I said yes because I just love the show.
You play Sebastian. How do you go about making a crab come alive, and how do you add your own spin on such an iconic character?
I think I had to really take the crab part out of it first to really understand Sebastian as a character. I had to ask myself a bunch of questions like what was his role being involved with King Triton and the royal daughters? What made him happy? What made him sad or mad? Did he enjoy his job as royal court composer? I think all in all Sebastian really enjoys his job getting to create music for the daughters to sing and perform for the whole kingdom. He is very loyal and protective to the king and the royal family especially to Ariel because she’s the youngest daughter. I like to think he has watched them all grow up. He’s like Uncle Sebastian. I think he’s also a little bit of a grump sometimes always working on music and keeping an eye on Ariel and in rehearsals. Mind you, he is only a tiny crab. The cool part of acting is creating your character. You are the only you there is so no two actors will play a part exactly the same. Everyone grows up differently. So I take a bit of the movie and a bit of the Broadway show character and mix it with a splash of Ray. And that’s how I created Sebastian.
Why should people come to see this particular production?
I think they should come see this show because of the talent of these kids and future stars. It’s great seeing the next generation and how hard they work and the passion they have for performing at such a young age. The Hampton Roads area is so lucky to have the Hurrah Players. They are a great community theatre company that really helps mold future performers. So make sure to come out with the whole family and see Disney’s The Little Mermaid.
For tickets and more info, go to: http://www.hurrahplayers.com/upcoming-shows
Yiorgo is a Hampton Roads arts, entertainment and sports writer. A stage, TV and movie actor, he is also an educator, motivational speaker, writer, storyteller and columnist.
