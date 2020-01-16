HAMPTON ROADS
Join the Virginia Symphony Orchestra for an intimate evening of music, spirits and mingling January 23 at 5 p.m. at Copper Fox Distillery in Williamsburg.
Internationally renowned Scottish conductor Douglas Boyd joins a VSO Brass Quintet for a unique sensory experience. Excerpts from Berlioz’ Symphonie Fantastique will be followed by an informative Q&A. Your ticket also includes a selection of whisky tastings from Copper Fox, as well as a delicious craft cocktail and light appetizers. This event is a unique opportunity to meet and socialize with our guest conductor and VSO musicians!
Douglas Boyd enjoyed a stellar career as a world-renowned oboist - including as a founder member and principal oboist of the Chamber Orchestra of Europe - before stepping away after 21 years to begin an international career as conductor. Currently, Boyd is Music Director of the L’Orchestre de Chambre de Paris as well as Artistic Director of the Buckinghamshire’s summer opera festival, Garsington Opera, in England. Boyd has conducted all the BBC Orchestras, as well as orchestras throughout Europe, Australia, and the United States.
In recent years he has also held the positions of Chief Conductor of the Musikkollegium Winterthur, Music Director of Manchester Camerata, Principal Guest Conductor of the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, Artistic Partner of St Paul Chamber Orchestra and Principal Guest Conductor of City of London Sinfonia.
His regular North American appearances have included concerts with the St Paul Chamber Orchestra, Baltimore, Colorado, Dallas, Detroit, Indianapolis, Pacific and Seattle Symphony Orchestras. In Canada he has appeared with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and National Arts Orchestra in Ottawa.
This will be an unforgettable evening of fine music, spirits and fellowship! We hope to see you there!
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit virginiasymphony.org or call our Patron Services team at 757.892.6366. For groups of 10 or more, call 757.213.1413.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.