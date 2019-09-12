Hampton, Va.
This September 21-22, speed into aquatic adrenaline action as the Hampton Cup Regatta, the oldest continuously running hydroplane race in America, returns to Mill Creek in Hampton, VA., for its 94th running. Join upwards of 25,000 spectators for a weekend of on-the-water thrills, chills, and racing excitement. Up to 80 hydroplanes, flat bottoms and jersey speed skiffs from the United States and Canada are expected to compete during the 94th annual event.
This year, the Hampton Cup Regatta is hosting the American Powerboat Association's Summer Nationals and welcomes some of the fastest watercraft in the world. With boats as long as 24 ft., and some reaching speeds of 150 mph, these vessels often set both national and world records.
Best of all, the Hampton Cup Regatta is one of the last remaining boat races in the country free of charge! In 2019, Hampton hosts up to 14 classes of the fastest hydroplanes in North America. Considered the loudest piston-powered racing boats in the world, these hydroplanes are sure to have on-lookers marveling.
On Saturday and Sunday, racing starts at approximately 11:00 a.m. (bridge opens at approximately 10:00 a.m.) and ends by 5:00 p.m. in Mill Creek, located at the entrance of Fort Monroe from the East Mercury Boulevard Bridge in Hampton, Va.
There will be a kickoff event taking place at Oozlefinch Craft Brewery at 81 Patch Road on Fort Monroe the evening of September 20. A multitude of craft beer favorites will be tap. Music by The Running with Sizzors Band begins at 6:30 p.m. Food trucks will also be on site, including Flame and Pie. Music by PC&J (Sept. 21) and Zen Mojo (Sept. 22) will entertain in the main spectator area of the Mercury Blvd Bridge between race heats (1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. each day). There will be food trucks including Vickie Vail, Vinny’s on wheels, Kona Ice, Franks Monster Munchies, Black Pearl, J Deans Smokin’ Six-O BBQ and Still Water Tavern.
Souvenir programs, annual limited edition T-shirts, as well as other collectibles, will be on sale. Everyone's favorite car show will also be returning. This year, the children's area will feature games and activities hosted by Calvary Assembly of God and the Fort Monroe YMCA, among others. Pirates from Blackbeard's Crew will be returning to pillage and educate. There will also be ATM machines on the bridge for the duration of the weekend.
Lawn chairs are highly encouraged as bleacher seating is extremely limited. Attendees are also encouraged to bring pop-up tents or umbrellas for shade, however owners are responsible for securing them and are encouraged to share as needed.
For more information on the 94th annual Hampton Cup Regatta, check out www.hamptoncupregatta.com or dial 757/727-8311.
The oldest continuous inboard race in America, Hampton Cup Regatta was first held in 1926 in the Hampton River. The regatta is the largest sporting event in Hampton, drawing spectators from as far away as Canada and having drawn racers from as far away as New Zealand.
Partially bordered by the Hampton Roads harbor and Chesapeake Bay, Hampton, with the 344,000 sq. ft. Hampton Roads Convention Center and the award-winning Hampton Coliseum, is located in the center of Coastal Virginia and the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. Hampton is the site of America's first continuous English-speaking settlement, the site of the first arrival of Africans in English North America, and is home to such visitor attractions as the Virginia Air & Space Center, Fort Monroe National Monument, Hampton History Museum, harbor tours and cruises, Hampton University Museum, The American Theatre, among others.
