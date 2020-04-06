The 2020 Mazda 3 faces some extremely tough competition from the Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic and Hyundai Elantra. All of these cars are popular, reliable choices, but for those wanting something different -- and fun -- this car delivers on all fronts.
The Mazda 3 sedan is very stylish -- beautiful actually. Sculpted, voluptuous sheet metal and flowing lines accent the car almost perfectly. I consider it the best looking compact on sale after seeing it in person.
Mazda has a history of artistic exterior design, beginning in the 70s and 80s with the RX7, and through the 90s and beyond with the MX-6 and Miata.
The Interior of the 3 Sedan is well laid out, with logical controls, intuitive infotainment and navigation, I also like the high quality materials. I would put it in the same league as the Honda Civic I recently tested. It’s actually slightly larger inside and out than the Civic, and roomier, even superior to the Toyota Corolla, and Hyundai Elantra. Seating is very comfortable as well.
The Mazda 3s Performance trumps the Corolla and Elantra, and is comparable to the Honda Civic. The 186hp Skyactive, multivalve 4 cylinder is actually slightly more powerful than its closest compact competition, at least in its price bracket. However, the 3 is a bit heavier. It’s no rocket but is pretty quick and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds with quick shifts through it’s responsive, traditional Automatic transmission that ,I believe may be slightly more durable than most competitors CVT (Constant Velocity Transmission) designs. The Fun factor is also higher than the Corolla or Elantra, and equals Honda’s class leader, the Civic. Handling and braking are at -- or near -- the top of its segment, accurate and secure. It almost feels like a sports car. Very impressive, indeed.
Fuel economy is comparable to the other cars in its class, 27 mpg city/36 mpg Highway. The Mazda’s “Skyactive” engine design technology is advanced and very efficient, and constantly optimizes the best air fuel mixture for performance and economy. This gem of a motor performs and sounds as good as Honda’s and Toyota’s best 4 cylinder engines...I’d call it remarkable.
So, at the end of the day, is the Mazda 3 superior to the longtime compact sedan champion, Honda Civic? Well, its styling is sexier, and it’s a dead even match or somewhat superior in almost every way to the Civic, except two really important factors: Reliability, and Resale value. Honda’s simply have a better track record when it comes to long term mechanical reliability and less prone to mechanical issues over an extended time. It’s just a known industry fact. Heck, Honda Civics can last over 400k miles in some cases!
For reasons of reputation, and superior reliability, as well as better resale value when owners need to trade or sell the car years after purchase, I would have to give a very slight edge to the Civic overall, BUT if you like the styling of the Mazda 3 better, want to stand out from the crowd and don’t mind paying about $1000 more for the similarly equipped Mazda, you will be really happy with it -- especially if you only keep cars 4-6 years before trading up. My advice to you: Test drive BOTH the Honda and Mazda and go with your favorite. You can’t go wrong either way. They are both great little cars.
The Mazda 3 is available in 4 trim levels, including sedan and hatchback versions ,with prices ranging from $21,500- $27,000, depending on a wide variety of equipment levels, so check out the website Mazdacarsusa.com for the full list of equipment and options on this sporty compact.
Details:
2020 Mazda 3 Sedan
Price range: $ 21,500 - $27,000
My Ratings: ( 1-10 scale , Compact car category )* Performance: 8
Styling: 9
Engine: 9
Transmission: 8
Handling: 8
Interior design: 7
Braking: 7
Fit and Finish: 8 Safety Features: 8
Value: 8
OVERALL RATING : 8
*My Overall Ratings for other Compact cars (1-10 scale) 2020 models: Honda Civic : 8
Toyota Corolla: 7
Hyundai Elantra: 7
Kia Forte: 7
Subaru Impreza: 7
Chevrolet Cruze: 6
Nissan Sentra: 6
Volkswagen Jetta: 6
