WILLIAMSBURG, Va.
Jamestown Settlement’s American Indian Intertribal Powwow will return on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13, with song and dance by members of American Indian tribes, as well as storytelling and children’s activities.
This year’s special event spotlights the contributions of American Indian women, in conjunction with Jamestown Settlement’s “TENACITY: Women in Jamestown and Early Virginia” special exhibition, a legacy project of the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution. The special exhibition shares personal stories of real English, African and Virginia Indian women in the 17th century, including Pocahontas, renowned Powhatan Indian and daughter of Powhatan, paramount chief of 30-some Indian tribes in Virginia’s coastal region, who befriended English colonists in Virginia in the early 1600s. It also tells the story of Cockacoeske, who was recognized by the colonial government as the “Queen of the Pamunkey” and ruled until her death in 1686, and features the frontlet, on loan from the Pamunkey Indian Museum and Cultural Center, that was given to her to commemorate her signing the Treaty of Middle Plantation in 1677.
Weekend event activities from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. include:
Song and dance
A Grand Entry with a parade of dancers will take place at 12:30 p.m. each day in a dance circle on the museum mall, followed by an afternoon of singing and dancing until 4:30 p.m. The event will feature Lowery Begay of the Diné as emcee and Clark Stewart of the Chickahominy as arena director. The head male and female dancers will be Keith Anderson and Nikki Bass, both of the Nansemond.
Singers and drummers include host Southern drum Red Blanket (Nanticoke, Lenape, Haliwa-Saponi, Mohawk) and host Northern drum Turtle Clan (Chickahominy), and the Vietnam Era Veterans Inter Tribal Association color guard.
Music, storytelling and children’s activities
Visitors can enjoy performances by Diné flute player Emerson Begay and American Indian storytelling by Grace Ostrum of the Accohannock. Children and families also will have the opportunity to design and make their own American Indian rattles, as well as other crafts.
Vendors
Vendors on the museum mall will have a selection of American Indian artwork, pottery and quillwork available for purchase.
About Jamestown Settlement
Jamestown Settlement, an official partner of the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution, is a year-round stage for special exhibitions, events and programs honoring the 400th anniversary of key historical events in Virginia in 1619.
Jamestown Settlement, administered by the Commonwealth of Virginia’s Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation and accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, features world-class exhibitions, immersive galleries and films, and interactive living-history experiences in re-creations of a Powhatan Indian village, three 1607 ships and a 1610-14 fort. The museum connects visitors with the lives of the Powhatan, English and west central African cultures that converged at 17th-century Jamestown. Jamestown Settlement also features museum gift shops and a café, open daily during museum hours.
Admission, directions and hours
Jamestown Settlement, located at State Route 31 and the Colonial Parkway (2110 Jamestown Road), is open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Museum admission is $17.50 for adults, $8.25 for ages 6-12, and free for children under 6. A value-priced combination ticket with the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown is $26.00 for adults and $12.50 for ages 6-12. An annual pass to both museums is $38.00 for adults and $19.00 for ages 6-12, offering year-round access to museum special exhibitions and daytime special events. Parking is free.
For more information about Jamestown Settlement’s American Indian Intertribal Powwow, call (888) 593-4682 toll-free or (757) 253-4838, visit historyisfun.org/jamestown-settlement/powwow/.
