Tucked inside the brown sugar batter (spiked with fresh apple cider!) is a combo of chopped and grated Granny Smiths that add tons of texture and a tart edge to these sugar-dusted, shallow-fried apple fritters.
Apple Fritters
Yields: 6 servings
Total time: 0 hours 30 mins
Ingredients
Canola oil, for frying
1/2 c. granulated sugar
1 tsp. apple pie spice, divided
1 1/4 c. all-purpose flour
2 tbsp. packed light brown sugar
1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. kosher salt
1/2 c. fresh apple cider
1 large egg
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
1 large Granny Smith apple
Directions
Fill large Dutch oven with 1½ inches oil and heat to 350°F. Set wire rack on rimmed baking sheet. In large bowl, combine granulated sugar and ½ tsp pie spice; set aside.
In another large bowl, whisk together flour, brown sugar, baking powder, salt, and remaining ½ teaspoon pie spice. In separate bowl, whisk together cider, egg and vanilla. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients, mixing until just combined.
Peel and core apple. Coarsely grate half the apple and cut remaining half into ¼-in. pieces. Gently fold into batter.
Working in batches, drop spoonfuls of batter (about 2 Tbsp each) into oil. Fry, turning once, until golden brown, 2 to 4 min.
Toss warm fritters in sugar-spice mixture. Transfer to wire rack. Serve warm or at room temp.
