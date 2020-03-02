HAMPTON ROADS
Video Games Live a complete celebration and multimedia concert experience featuring music from the most popular video games of all time, comes to the Ferguson Center for the Arts on April 3 in full sound and spectacle with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra!
Loved by audiences throughout the world, the show combines exclusive video footage and music arrangements with synchronized lighting, solo performers, stage show production, special FX, electronic percussionists and unique interactive segments. Whether it’s the power and passion of the more recent blockbusters or the excitement of remembering the sentimental classics you played growing up, it will truly be a special night to remember for the entire family. The show has a segment dedicated to the old retro arcade classics – but there is also modern music and older, more memorable pieces that no one has ever heard played live.
The show created and produced by legendary video game composer and industry icon, Tommy Tallarico who is personally involved in every show. Aside from producing, Tommy will be on stage as emcee and performing on guitar. The video game industry puts on the show to help encourage and support the art and culture that video games have become. Video Games Live bridges a gap for entertainment by exposing new generations of music lovers and fans to the symphonic orchestral experience while also providing a completely new and unique experience for families and non-gamers.
Tickets are on sale now and start at $25. A VIP add-on experience is also available for purchase.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit virginiasymphony.org or call our Patron Services team at 757.892.6366. For groups of 10 or more, call 757.213.1413.
About the VSO
As the region’s most celebrated musical, educational and entrepreneurial arts organization, the Virginia Symphony Orchestra continues to challenge expectations and push the boundaries of what an American orchestra can be as it approaches its 100th anniversary season next fall.
At the heart of the VSO’s narrative is innovation. In 1991 the VSO made a very bold move in appointing the gifted young American conductor JoAnn Falletta as its music director. Since then, the orchestra has received national attention for its unique mission serving a home area of 1.7 million across the diverse communities of southeastern Virginia. Through appearances at the Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall and commitment to adventurous programming, the VSO and its musicians have been highlighted in the media including The New York Times, The Washington Post, National Public Radio and BBC Worldwide News.
As the largest arts performing organization in southeastern Virginia, the VSO and VSO Chorus present more than 150 concerts and events to educate, enlighten and entertain more than 100,000 residents and visitors each year. Recent innovations include health and wellness programs, including interactive therapeutic experiences for people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. As it approaches its Centennial year, the Orchestra and its legions of fans look forward with anticipation as the VSO conducts a worldwide search for its next music director.
