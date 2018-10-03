The Virginia Zoo has received a $10,000 award from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation as part of the Virginia Zoo’s Defining Moments Capital Campaign. This campaign supported the renovations to the Zoo’s World of Reptiles & Friends that opened in June.
“Every member of our community plays an important role in preserving our environment and wildlife,” said Hans VonKruger, Senior Vice President and Market Manager of Bank of America. “We recognize and support the Virginia Zoo’s leadership in our region’s environmental and wildlife conservation efforts,” VonKruger added.
“We are grateful for our outstanding partnership with Bank of America. Their significant contributions to the Virginia Zoo allow us to increase educational opportunities to the thousands of children who visit the Zoo each year which is core to our mission,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo.
The Virginia Zoo offers a one-of-a-kind relaxed and fun environment for learning to nearly 500,000 visitors from around Hampton Roads each year. In its latest addition, guests can wander the 13,000-square-foot World of Reptiles building and meet its more than 300 new inhabitants, from the most fascinating frogs to critically endangered crocodiles.
For more information, visit www.virginiazoo.org/worldofreptiles
