Organizer Reginald Robinson presents the 6th Annual “BayShore at Buckroe Beach” event, this year presented virtually as a Facebook Live event on the Hampton History Museum’s Facebook page on Saturday, September 19, 6:00-8:00 p.m. This year the public can view a special BayShore exhibit for free in the museum’s Great Hall on Friday, September 18, and Saturday, September 19, 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
For the Facebook Live event hosts Reginald Robinson and Judy Leonard will take viewers on a virtual stroll down memory lane of the premier seaside resort for African-Americans on the Chesapeake Bay during the Jim Crow Era. This year’s theme, “The BayShore Beach Experience. A to Z,” shines a light on the first two decades of the resort 1898 to 1918.
The hosts will induct this year’s members into the BayShore Beach Hall of Fame. For 2020 recipients include historian and former Hampton History Museum curator Michael Cobb; Hampton History Museum promotions director Seamus McGrann; retired business man Raymond Jarvis; BayShore Beach arcade game owner William Terrell; and Jack Jones, a valued employee of The BayShore Hotel and Resort, who along with this wife, Zenobia, were instrumental in the day-to-day operations of the BayShore amusement rides and Dance Hall.
After the BayShore Beach Hall of Fame, will be the presentation of the Charles H Williams award of leadership, this year the award is bestowed upon NASA mathematician Dr. Christine Darden whose work helped break the sound barrier. The award will be presented by Charles H Jones M.S.ED, nephew of Charles H Williams.
Following the awards there will be a presentation by special guest African/African American Studies scholar, Norfolk State University professor of social work Dr. Colita Nichols Fairfax.
On Friday, September 18, and Saturday, September 19, visitors can view a plethora of rare BayShore Beach artifacts on display in the museum’s Great Hall, along with hundreds of vintage photos from the resort’s heyday that give a glimpse into “The BayShore Experience.” A highlight of the display will be a guitar that belonged to legendary performer Chuck "Guitar" Chavis. Those who visit the exhibit will have the opportunity to submit their name for prizes to be drawn during Saturday evening’s virtual event.
The virtual live event will be presented on https://www.facebook.com/HamptonHistoryMuseum. The Hampton History Museum is located at 120 Old Hampton Lane in Downtown Hampton. Masks are required to view the exhibit which will be marked to help visitors maintain social distancing. For more information visit "BayShore Memories" on Facebook, visit www.hamptonhistorymuseum.org or call the Hampton Visitor Center at 757-727-1102.
