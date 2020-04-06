VIRGINIA BEACH
Beach Music Cruise-In, scheduled for May 8-10 on the Beach and Boardwalk at 30th Street, has been canceled due to Commonwealth of Virginia Governor Executive Order 53 and 55 directing individuals to stay at home in response to COVID-19. Beach Music and Car Show enthusiasts can look forward to the popular event’s return in 2021.
The City of Virginia Beach is following guidelines from the Virginia State Department of Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Live! on Atlantic’s top priority is the health and safety of all our guests, participants, volunteers and staff.
If you purchased tickets through Ticketmaster you automatically will be refunded, and no action is required. Please note that your account will be refunded within 14 - 21 days. If tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally bought the tickets from Ticketmaster.
Tickets remain on sale for other future Live! On Atlantic events. Updates to the Live! On Atlantic events program will be posted on LiveOnAtlantic.com and through social media, email and news outlets. Follow Live! On Atlantic on Facebook. Event information is also available by telephone through Virginia Beach Visitors Information Center Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm at 757-385 SURF (7873).
