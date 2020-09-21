Hats off to these witchy Halloween cupcakes, topped with colorful buttercream and crafty cupcake liners. Just bake-up our easy chocolate cupcakes, top them with frosting and use toothpicks to adhere the cupcake-liner hats! They may look scary, but the rich and chocolatey treats are actually pretty sweet.
Top tips from the Test Kitchen:
- We love the natural food coloring from Color Kitchen, which gives frosting a vibrant hue from plant-based dyes!
- Think about trying gel paste food coloring instead of liquid. The paste is thicker and creates a more vibrant, intense color without thinning out the frosting. Just be aware— a little goes a long way!
- Halloween is just the start of holiday (and cupcake-decorating!) season. Make an extra batch of buttercream frosting and freeze it for up to 3 months.
- Not all hats have to be black— find funky patterned cupcake liners to give your witches some extra personality.
YIELDS:
2 dozen
TOTAL TIME:
1 hour 0 mins
Ingredients
Chocolate Cupcakes
Vanilla Buttercream
Gel food coloring
Black cupcake liners
Black mini cupcake liners
Double-sided tape
Toothpicks
Directions
Bake cupcakes as directed and let cool. Prepare buttercream and tint desired colors. Frost the cupcakes.
To form the witch hats: Fold one cupcake liner in half, then fold in half again. Tape the two flaps together to form a solid wedge shape. Fold the wedge in half again and tape again to form a cone.
Insert a toothpick into the frosted cupcake and place the cone on top of the toothpick. This is the top of the hat.
Cut a hole in the middle of the mini cupcake liner. This is the base of the hat. Slide the cut-out mini cupcake liner onto the cone to create the hat. Repeat for remaining cupcakes.
