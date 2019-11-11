PORTSMOUTH, VA
The Children’s Museum of Virginia has never been so festive. For the first time, a portion of the nostalgic holiday collection known as Winter Wonderland: The Coleman Collection will be re-envisioned and displayed within The Children’s Museum of Virginia. The collection has been a holiday tradition for all ages for the past fifty years, first at Coleman’s Nursery, then at the Portsmouth Arts and Cultural Center since 2004. “With the planned maintenance and repairs to the Portsmouth Arts and Cultural Center falling during the holiday season, we see this as an opportunity to reimagine the presentation of the collection, freshen up the displays, and develop a new generation of Winter Wonderland loyalists,” says Gallery Curator, Gayle Paul.”
The Children’s Museum of Virginia will offer new opportunities for visitors to enjoy reimagined holiday exhibits, the popular Eye Spy scavenger hunt, and an array of programs and activities. Sock Skating also returns to the changing gallery.
The Middle Street mall will be decorated with beautiful holiday decorations and Snow Wonders, a light, snow and music show, will be presented each Friday and Saturday night at 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. A new addition to the mall will be a “Santa Hut” where visitors young and old can whisper their wishes to Santa.
As a special gift to our loyal visitors, the Children’s Museum of Virginia will be offering a $5 per person general admission, valid from Nov. 29 – Dec. 31. That is a 50 percent discount off the regular admission price. Hours of operation are being extended on Fridays and Saturdays until 8:00 p.m. and a special adult-only viewing of the holiday display will be scheduled at various times.
The Portsmouth Arts & Cultural Center Gallery Shop will remain open during the holiday season filled with unique and one-of-a-kind items. Hours of operation will be 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Both the Gallery and the Museum Shop at the Children’s Museum will participate in Shop Small Saturday on Nov. 30, and Shop Museum Day on Sunday, Dec. 1. The shops will be offering a 20 percent discount on non-consignment merchandise.
Visit Middle Street Mall on Nov. 22, for the second annual Holiday Market and tree lighting. Market hours are 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. with the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. Don’t forget–the Olde Towne Holiday Music Festival and Children’s Christmas Parade returns this year on Saturday, Dec. 14, beginning at 11 a.m.
For more information, updates on activities and programs, and photos of the new holiday installation at the Children’s Museum visit www.childrensmuseumva.com
