CHESAPEAKE
The annual Chesapeake Jubilee and kickoff event Kiwanis Shrimp Feast, scheduled for May 14-17 at Chesapeake City Park, have been canceled due to concerns over public health as a result of COVID-19.
Chesapeake Jubilee enthusiasts can look forward to the City’s most popular event’s return May 20-23, 2021.
Jubilee is following federal, state and local guidelines from the Departments of Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Jubilee’s top priority is the health and safety of all guests, artists, vendors, sponsors, volunteers, and staff
Advance purchased tickets automatically will be refunded within 14-21 days, and no action is required.
Event updates will be posted on www.chespeakejubilee.org and through social media, email and news outlets. Follow Chesapeake Jubilee on Facebook
