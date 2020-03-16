MILLINGTON, Tenn.
Navy Midshipman Katherine Hoeft, from Chesapeake, Virginia, participated in the 2020 spring Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC) ship selection draft as a future member of the Surface Warfare Officer (SWO) community.
More than 270 midshipmen from NROTC units around the country chose to serve as surface warfare officers. Each selecting midshipmen are ranked according to their grade point average, aptitude scores and physical fitness.
“The NROTC experience immediately impacted my maturity rate differently than my academic peers in college,” said Hoeft. “At the beginning of college, I began to fall behind due to a bout of depression. The standards and discipline enforced in the NROTC program were the encouragement I needed to continue my college education. Professionally, NROTC has provided the practice needed to start learning the weaknesses and strengths of my leadership style. This program has guided my ethical and moral perspective towards becoming a military officer and a well-respected individual within the community.”
According to their rankings, each midshipman provided a preference of ship or homeport to the junior officer detailer at the Navy Personnel Command in Millington, Tennessee. If these preferences were available, they were assigned as requested.
“I am most looking forward to bridge watches on my first ship,” said Hoeft. “I love navigation, and I fell in love with the bridge on my second and first class cruises. I am very excited to begin my ship driving journey.”
Hoeft, a 2016 graduate, has selected to serve aboard USS Delbert D. Black. Hoeft is majoring in biological sciences while attending Virginia Polytechnic Institute. Upon graduation, Hoeft will receive a commission as a Navy Ensign and report aboard Delbert D. Black as a surface warfare officer.
Delbert D. Black is a guided missile destroyer capable of completing diverse missions such as anti-air and anti-submarine warfare. The ship is currently homeported in Jacksonville, Florida.
“Personally, I am bringing a significant line of Navy background to my first ship,” said Hoeft. “I have a ton of passed down knowledge and lessons from my father, who was once a Surface Warfare Officer and public affairs officer. I also have the enlisted point of view from my father, mother and grandfathers. I am excited to be a division officer because I can foster a sense of camaraderie and family. According to the Clifton Strengths Finder, my top traits are futuristic, achiever, discipline, learner, and input. I believe all of these traits are those of a good officer."
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
The midshipmen’s ship selection is not only a major personal milestone but also an important day for the ships in the fleet. Not only do the midshipmen choose where they are going to start their Navy career, but the ship they choose will also gain a motivated, eager, young officer to help lead and improve an already great team, according to Navy officials.
"NROTC prepares our future Surface Warfare Officers with a foundation in leadership and ethics as well as basic training in five warfighting competencies; Firefighting, Damage Control, Seamanship, Watchstanding and Small Arms Handling and Marksmanship, all essential skills on a ship," said Rear Adm. Jamie Sands, Commander, Naval Service Training Command, which includes the NROTC Program. "I am enormously proud of our graduating midshipman for completing this demanding program, and look forward to them joining the fleet."
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Hoeft, as well as others at the command, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“I think it is very rewarding to be able to select our ship, first tour and first location all in one,” said Hoeft. “The other ROTC programs are given their branch of choice and then just wait for orders to training, or their first duty station. The opportunity to have a ship selection is so meaningful because we get to decide our future steps based on our past performance, which seems fair.”
