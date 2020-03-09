Hampton
“The Living Black Wax Museum," returns! In partnership with the Hampton History Museum, the Hampton Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated presents an interactive exhibit of nearly 30 notable figures in African American history portrayed by children, on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Based on the fantastic community response, this year's program will again feature two showings at 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The program ends at 3:00 p.m.
As you tour the galleries you will encounter presentations of notable African-Americans from history as portrayed by nearly 30 children ranging in age from pre-school to high school. This year's focus will spotlight African American contributions in the areas of art, literature, film, music, sports and fashion. Join us and encounter living wax figures of Will Smith, Aretha Franklin, Gabby Douglas, and Jackie Robinson to name a few! There is a reduced special admission fee of $2 to tour the galleries for this special event (museum admission regularly $5/$4).
This year's program will also feature a community art workshop by distinguished Artist in Residence at the Muscarelle Museum of Art, Steve Prince. Attendees will be invited to participate in a community art project, "Pieces of History," depicting the contributions of Booker T. Washington, HU's most famous graduate, and Mary S. Peake, an early, local educator. The schedule of events will be as follows: Living Black Wax Museum, first showing, 11:00 a.m. Community Art Workshop by Steve Prince, 12:30 p.m. (First come, first serve, limited seating) Living Black Wax Museum, second showing, 1:30 p.m.
Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated is the oldest and largest 501(c)(3) organization of mothers dedicated to raising the next generation of African American leaders, while enhancing the lives of all children. Established in 1938 in Philadelphia, members continue to work to accomplish their mission through diverse programs focused on leadership development, cultural exposure, community service, legislative advocacy and philanthropic giving.
The Hampton History Museum is located at 120 Old Hampton Lane in Downtown Hampton. There is free parking in the garage across from the museum. For more information, call 757-727-1102, visit www.HamptonHistoryMuseum.org, or like the Hampton History Museum on Facebook and follow it on Twitter and Instagram.
Partially bordered by the Hampton Roads harbor and Chesapeake Bay, Hampton, with the 344,000 sq. ft. Hampton Roads Convention Center and the award-winning Hampton Coliseum, is located in the center of Coastal Virginia and the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. Hampton is the site of America's first continuous English-speaking settlement, the site of the first arrival of Africans in English North America, and is home to such visitor attractions as the Virginia Air & Space Center, Fort Monroe National Monument, Hampton History Museum, harbor tours and cruises, Hampton University Museum, The American Theatre, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.